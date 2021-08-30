Top seed ousted from U.S. Senior Amateur at CC of Detroit; three Michigan men advance

It's not UMBC-Virginia, but it's a stunner all the same.

The medalist at this week's U.S. Senior Amateur, Tim Hogarth, was eliminated in the opening round of match play by Kory Frost in a 21-hole marathon Monday at the Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms. It marked the first time since 2003 that the top seed was knocked out in the first match.

Hogarth, of California, matched tournament single-round and 36-hole scoring records entering match play.

On the 20th hole, a par 4, Hogarth missed a 5-foot putt for par that would've won him the match. He missed again from 5 feet, for birdie, at the 21st hole, a par 5, while Frost, also a resident of California, got up and down from a greenside bunker. He blasted his shot to 2 feet.

“It’s a little prayer there,” Frost said. “That’s a tough shot. I knew that Tim was going to knock it close. I thought for sure he would make the putt.”

Said Hogarth, playing in his 37th United States Golf Association championship, but first U.S. Senior Amateur (he turned 55 in June): “I get a nervous feeling in my hands with the putter. And I putted terrible, just awful. But Kory played well and deserved to win.”

Hogarth made headlines this week for playing without a caddie.

Frost headlined the 32 winners of the opening matches, which included several men with Michigan ties.

Jerry Gunthorpe of Ovid was 2 under through 10 holes, to take a five-hole lead, and cruised, 5 and 3, over Terry Wamack of Columbus, Ohio. Tom Gieselman, of Commerce Township, won, 3 and 1, over Randy Haag of Orinda, California. That match was tied through 11 holes, before Gieselman birdied three of his last six, including the 16th and 17th.

U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR MATCH-PLAY RESULTS, SCHEDULE

Kevin VandenBerg, now of Pulaski, New York, but previously a Michigan resident and the winner of the 2000 Michigan Amateur, Golf Association of Michigan Championship and Mid-Amateur, also advanced. He beat Walter Todd of Laurens, South Carolina, winning four holes before Todd won any.

Rick Herpich, of Orchard Lake, lost to Roger Newsom, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, 7 and 5.

The U.S. Senior Amateur, the third USGA event staged at the Country Club of Detroit (1915 and 1954 U.S. Amateurs), continues Tuesday with two rounds of match play.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Wednesday, and the 18-hole championship match is Thursday.

