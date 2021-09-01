Ovid's Jerry Gunthorpe makes Final Four in U.S. Senior Amateur at CC of Detroit

Grosse Pointe Farms — The spectacular summer for Michigan amateur golfers continues.

Jerry Gunthorpe, of Ovid, used a pair of back-nine birdies to surge to victory in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Senior Amateur at Country Club of Detroit on Wednesday morning.

Gunthorpe, 58, defeated Rusty Strawn, of McDonough, Georgia, 2 and 1, closing the match with a par at the par-5 17th, advancing to a semifinal match Wednesday afternoon.

He's trying to join Canton's James Piot, a Michigan State golfer, in the winner's circle, after Piot became the first Michigan man to win the U.S. Amateur last month at Oakmont. In the U.S. Women's Amateur at Westchester in upstate New York, Michigan State's Valentina Rossi made the semifinals.

Gunthorpe plays Canada's Dave Bunker in Wednesday's semifinals, as they duke it out for a spot in Thursday morning's 18-hole championship match. Bunker beat Atlanta's Billy Mitchell, 1-up, in the quarters.

Coming up just short of the semifinals was Commerce Township's Tom Gieselman, who rallied from an early three-hole deficit to pull within one late on the back nine. He lost to Gene Elliott, of West Des Moines, Iowa, 2 and 1. Gieselman was three down through three holes, and still two down after 11. An eagle-2 at the 347-yard, par-4 15th hole cut the deficit to one hole, but Elliott won it with birdie at the par-5 17th.

U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR RESULTS, SCHEDULE

Gieselman, 59, still gets an exemption into next year's U.S. Senior Amateur, as does Gunthorpe, for making the final eight. Each has had supporters following them around the course this week, more as they advanced.

"It was really exciting," Gieselman said. "It was a whirlwind, but just kind of took it all in. ... I guess the best part about it was having my family here the whole time. Friends were out there. Probably got a thousand texts. That was the best part of the whole thing, whether I won or not. That was really cool."

Gieselman struggled with his putting, but took solace he hung in there against Elliott, considered one of the top-ranked senior amateur golfers in the world.

Gunthorpe, meanwhile, is the top seed remaining, at No. 9, after No. 2 Chip Lutz, of Reading, Pennsylvania, fell to Craig Davis, of Chula Vista, California, 3 and 2. Lutz won the U.S. Senior Amateur in 2015 and the British Senior Amateur in 2016.

Elliott and Davis meet in Wednesday afternoon's other semifinal match.

This is the third United States Golf Association championship hosted by Country Club of Detroit (1915 and 1954 U.S. Amateurs). Arnold Palmer won in 1954, a springboard for his legendary career.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984