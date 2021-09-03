Korda sisters headline Solheim Cup in Toledo; meet Team USA, Team Europe

Toledo, Ohio — The sister act was impressive in 2019, but it wasn't enough for Team USA.

Nelly and Jessica Korda, a combined 6-0-2 at Gleneagles in Scotland, figure to have more reinforcements this week, when the Solheim Cup, the signature event in women's golf, kicks off Saturday at historic Inverness Club.

"We are all embracing this,” said Nelly Korda, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, who's won three times this year, including a major and the LPGA Meijer Classic outside Grand Rapids. "There is honestly nothing like a Solheim Cup with the crowds, the energy, the hype that we all have. I feel like we are the underdogs because they are the ones defending.

"We’re ready for Saturday.”

The Solheim Cup features two team sessions of matches Saturday and Sunday — alternate shot in the mornings, best ball in the afternoon — and singles matches Monday, the final day.

Team USA leads the all-time series, 10-6. Team Europe, 14.5-13.5 winners at Gleneagles in 2019, have only won on American soil once, in Colorado in 2013.

Here's a quick glance at the 12 players who will be teeing it up for the Americans and Europeans.

Team USA

BRITTANY ALTOMARE

Age: 30 (Massachusetts)

World ranking: 54

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1 (2019)

Outlook: A captain's pick, perhaps based off a fine showing in 2019, she has two top-10s this summer, including a T-3 at the Meijer LPGA Classic in G.R.

AUSTIN ERNST

Age: 29 (South Carolina)

World ranking: 27

LPGA Tour wins: 3

Solheim Cup record: 2-2-0 (2017)

Outlook: She's won twice in the last two seasons, including a five-stroke victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March in Florida.

ALLY EWING

Age: 28 (Mississippi)

World ranking: 27

LPGA Tour wins: 2

Solheim Cup record: 1-3-0 (2019)

Outlook: Another two-time winner in the last two years, including the LPGA Match Play in March. That success could bode well for this week.

MINA HARIGAE

Age: 31 (California)

World ranking: 61

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: A captain's pick based off her recent showings, including two top-fives and three top-10s this summer, including a T-10 at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

DANIELLE KANG

Age: 28 (Nevada)

World ranking: 7

LPGA Tour wins: 5 (one major)

Solheim Cup record: 4-4-0 (2017, 2019)

Outlook: She's had a lot of recent success in the state of Ohio, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship (at Inverness) and Marathon Classic in 2020.

MEGAN KHANG

Age: 23 (Massachusetts)

World ranking: 36

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: 0-2-1 (2019)

Outlook: She's had a steady if not overly spectacular year. Her best finish in 2021 was a tie for fourth at the U.S. Women's Open.

JESSICA KORDA

Age: 28 (Florida)

World ranking: 17

LPGA Tour wins: 6

Solheim Cup record: 4-2-2 (2013, 2019)

Outlook: She burst back into the winner's circle in 2021, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, after having not won since 2018.

NELLY KORDA

Age: 23 (Florida)

World ranking: 1

LPGA Tour wins: 6 (one major)

Solheim Cup record: 3-0-1 (2019)

Outlook: Now the face of women's golf, she's won three times this year, including at the Meijer and the Women's PGA, and took the Olympic gold medal.

JENNIFER KUPCHO

Age: 24 (Colorado)

World ranking: 28

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: She hasn't gotten into the winner's circle yet, but in this, her third year on the LPGA Tour, she made the cut in all five major championships.

YEALIMI NOH

Age: 20 (California)

World ranking: 31

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: After a dominant junior career, she joined the LPGA Tour in 2020. Three fine majors in 2021 (third, T-13 and T-15) made her a captain's pick.

LIZETTE SALAS

Age: 32 (California)

World ranking: 14

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-2 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Outlook: An accurate driver and excellent putter, she hasn't won since 2014 — but she did finish runner-up at this year's Women's PGA and British Open.

LEXI THOMPSON

Age: 26 (Florida)

World ranking: 12

LPGA Tour wins: 11 (one major)

Solheim Cup record: 5-4-6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Outlook: One of the most-recognizable names in golf, the Rocket Mortgage rep hasn't won since 2019 but did finish third at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

Captain: Pat Hurst. Assistant captains: Stacy Lewis, Angela Stanford, Michelle Wie West.

Team Europe

CELINE BOUTIER

Age: 27 (France)

World ranking: 65

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 4-0-0 (2019)

Outlook: In 2019, she was the first French player to win on the LPGA Tour since 2003. She was seventh at the 2021 Women's PGA, and is a captain's pick.

MATILDA CASTREN

Age: 26 (Finland)

World ranking: 47

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: An LPGA Tour rookie and a captain's pick, she won a tournament in June, making her the first player from Finland ever to win on the LPGA Tour.

CARLOTA CIGANDA

Age: 31 (Spain)

World ranking: 41

LPGA Tour wins: 2

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-4 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Outlook: She's made her greatest mark on the Ladies European Tour, where she was player and rookie of the year in 2012, and has won four times.

GEORGIA HALL

Age: 25 (England)

World ranking: 29

LPGA Tour wins: 2 (one major)

Solheim Cup record: 6-3-0 (2017, 2019)

Outlook: Named after the home state of the Masters, she made the leap to the LPGA Tour in 2018, and won that year's Women's British Open.

CHARLEY HULL

Age: 25 (England)

World ranking: 39

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 9-3-3 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Outlook: She turned pro at 17, and won her first LPGA Tour tournament in 2016. She finished fifth three weeks ago at the Scottish Open.

NANNA KOERSTZ MADSEN

Age: 26 (Denmark)

World ranking: 48

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: A captain's pick, Madsen has two top-fives in majors this season — a T-3 at the ANA Inspiration and a T-5 at the Women's British Open.

LEONA MAGUIRE

Age: 26 (Ireland)

World ranking: 43

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: Another captain's pick, she has five top-fives this season, including runner-up at the Meijer and a T6 at the Evian Championship, a major.

ANNA NORDQVIST

Age: 34 (Sweden)

World ranking: 16

LPGA Tour wins: 9 (three majors)

Solheim Cup record: 12-9-2 (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Outlook: The most-experienced player at this year's Solheim Cup by far, she snapped a four-year victory drought by winning the Women's British Open.

EMILY PEDERSEN

Age: 25 (Denmark)

World ranking: 68

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: 0-3-0 (2017)

Outlook: A regular on the Ladies European Tour, she dominated post-pandemic, winning three individual titles from August to November 2020.

SOPHIA POPOV

Age: 28 (Germany)

World ranking: 30

LPGA Tour wins: 1 (one major)

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Outlook: During the pandemic, she played the Cactus Tour, a mini-tour in Arizona, and dominated, then went on to won the 2020 Women's British Open.

MEL REID

Age: 33 (England)

World ranking: 53

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 4-6-2 (2011, 2015, 2017)

Outlook: A captain's pick, she earned her first LPGA Tour victory last October, after winning six times on the Ladies European Tour.

MADELINE SAGSTROM

Age: 28 (Sweden)

World ranking: 46

LPGA Tour wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 1-2-0 (2017)

Outlook: A captain's pick, she broke through with a victory on the LPGA Tour in 2020, and was runner-up by a stroke at the 2021 Women's British Open.

Captain: Catriona Matthew. Assistant captains: Laura Davies, Kathryn Imrie, Suzann Pettersen.

