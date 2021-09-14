Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest is Sept. 20; here are the tee times

The Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest is back. And, judging by the response, Metro Detroit golfers are pretty darn happy about that.

A record 400 entries were submitted to participate in the annual contest, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows Golf Club in Livonia.

If you signed up online, your tee-time window is listed below; there are three slots, for morning, mid-day and late afternoon/evening. If you didn't sign up, you can still show up and take your swings Sept. 20. You must have had a hole-in-one at a regulation golf course to be eligible (we go by the honor system).

The contest is free to enter, though a donation for Folds of Honor is suggested. Folds of Honor provides scholarships for children and spouses of service members killed or wounded in battle.

Prizes will be awarded for the top shots in several categories, ranging from junior all the way to super-senior.

All shots will be measured, and each participant's closest shot will be published in The Detroit News within the week following the contest.

The contest, which goes back decades, was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit News Hole In One Contest

Monday, Sept. 20, at Whispering Willows, Livonia

TEE TIMES

7:45-11 a.m.

Allard, Ray

Andrews, Arnold

Auster, Barry

Baker, Kenneth

Barber, Harold

Barbour, Edmund

Barkholz, Paul

Bazner, David

Benson, Michael

Bieganski, Robert

Birchfield, Jim

Benedict, Stacy

Boteler, Stephen

Brady, Jim

Brake, Greg

Cadreau, Carrie

Carey, Dan

Chirgwin, Paul

Conner, Mark

Conroy, John

Corey, Adam

Corey, John

Cox, Al

Cronan, Dan

Daniels, Tom

Dennis, Patrick

DeWitt, Timothy

Diakiw, Markian

Dinsmore, Brian

Dubay, Ryan

Economos, Kaethe

Edwards, Randy

Evans, Luther

Fierk, Mike

Flamme, Albert

Foster, Jamie

Foster, Paul

Furkioti, John

Gadlage, Matthew

Gazette, John

Gibson, Bill

Gielarowski, Derek

Gilles, John

Gotham, Greg

Grech, Tony

Gulick, Brian

Guminik, Ron

Gusumano, John

Hakim, Thomas

Hampton, Rickey

Harvey, Dan

Healy, Bob

Heltsley, Larry

Herline, Tom

Hernandez, Jeff

Hussin, Jamall

Inger, Evan

Johnson, Edward

Johnson, Gerald

Juzyk, Dan

Kaplan, Larry

Karim, Mark

Kelly, Lee

Khoury, Dave

Kiel, Dennis

Koleszar, Jim

Kresbaugh, Dan

Krueger, Jason

Legel, Robert

Lie, Mike

Malis, Georo

Matusz, Kathy

Measel, Joseph

Medved, Michael

Merritt, George

Merritt, Kenneth

Messerknecht, Craig

Morris, Keith

Moulds, Mark

Naylor, Keith

O'Donnell, Jim

Owen, Gary

Payne, Kevin

Perfetto, Larry

Ramirez, Ramiro

Reid, Jack

Robinson, Robert

Roe, Billy

Root, Randy

Rossbach, Jennifer

Rossi, Victor

Rutkowski, Michael

Schoenknecht, Kim

Sermo, Daniel

Sitkauskas, Robert

Smolek, Richard

Stevens, Ed

Sudia, Alex

Tadryzynski, David

Tadryzynski, Len

Tilghman, Charles

Teed, Jerry

Vachon, Marc

Wade, Dennis

Walker, Kenneth

Warren, David

Wehrly, Mitch

Whiting, Thomas

Williams, Andrea

Wlosinki, James

Word, William

Zberkot, Thomas

Zuziak, Aaron

* * * * *

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Albu, Mike

Alfiero, Bradley

Arra, Richard

Ballard, Jacob

Barbour, Jim

Barterian, Greg

Behmlander, Stephen

Blackwood, Randy

Bonanni, Joe

Bond, Butch

Bond, Doug

Bonventre, Colleen

Bouchard, Chris

Brock, Robert

Brown, James

Buchalter, Fred

Buhl, Roger

Butice, Gary

Butler, Richard

Butler, Robert

Caplan, Debby

Carpenter, Ken

Chmielewski, John

Coliton, Michael

Collins, Scott

Cuncich, Frank

Curvin, Chris

DeHetre, Ellen

DeYoung, Jeff

Dhaenens, Jeff

Dietz, William

Diroff, Vincent

Dougherty, Charles

Downs, Tim

Dzovigian, Craig

Engel, Mike

Felkowski, Jeff

Fleming, Don

Folino, Luigi

Fortain, Ken

Francis, James

Francis, Mary

Frankland, Ken

Frontier, Greg

Ganiard, Tom

Gamarra, John

Gay, Thomas

Genslak, Michael

Gillespie, Ronald

Glowski, Jerome

Good, Ed

Green, Bert

Gretch, Tony

Grund, Chris

Hannigan, Jeffrey

Hansen, Michael

Harmala, Doug

Hirst, Jerry

Hoenig, Jeff

Holley, Randal

Hoyt, Keith

Jackson, Jeff

Jalynski, Gregory

Johnson, Jim

Kadletz, Jeff

Kaminski, Tom

Karchner, Wayne

Kilander, Dave

Korlarczyk, Ray

Kotwick, Joe

Leinenger, Joe

Lesinski, Michael

Levangie, Jeff

Lewandowski, Brian

Lewis, Edgar

Loney, Matthew

Louis, Donald

Martin, Leo

Mayer, Jeremy

McGowan, Jim

Mcllriath, Glenn

Mckenney, Steve

Mergener, Mark

Merritt, Brett

Merritt, Clifton

Millard, Keith

Mittelstaedt, Linda

Moreland, Keith

Muller, John

Mullin, Jim

Nater, Ken

O'Bryan, Don

Oehrlein, Walter

Oshinsky, Robert

Palazzolo, Jerome

Parks, Hugh

Patel, Hiralkumar

Pattee, Roger

Pendergrast, Greg

Peper, Bill

Pew, Paul

Pinkard, Cynthia

Pirrami, Paul

Polkowski, Stan

Popchock, Karen

Prain, Heather

Prascius, Brian

Pulley, Ray

Pyle, Katherine

Pyle, Katie

Reed, Drew

Reed, Michael

Reveley, Laurie

Richards, Chad

Richardson, Thomas

Rudofski, Andrew

Saleh, Joseph

Salley, James

Scala, Glenn

Scanlon, Kevin

Schultz, Tony

Schulz, Jim

Sharpe, Paul

Shea, Tom

Shoats, Everett

Skiff, Dave

Slank, Norbert

Smela, Mike

Smith, Rick

Sourvelis, George

Stack, Raymond

Steinhart, Richard

Swafford, Michael

Talbot, Ira

Tasios, John

Thomson, Marty

Todd, Bill

Van Slambrouck, Paul

Vora, Dinesb

Watts, Candise

Weatherhead, Michael

Wilczynski, Greg

Wojdyla, Mark

Wojtas, William

Wold, Sara

Yee, George

Yee, John

Yee, Nancy

Young, Romeo

Young, Tom

Zagata, Justin

Zotos, Steve

* * * * *

3-7 p.m.

Adkisson, Joseph

Alger, Pat

Atkinson, James

Barr, Jeffrey

Barry, John

Baughman, Chuck

Baynai, Josh

Bellino, Frank

Blackwell, Robert

Boldy, Jim

Buchta, Andrew

Campbell, Kati

Carlton, William

Christo, Tim

Conner, Brian

Corey, Suba

Crova, Bill

Cuthertson, Tom

Dezelski, John

Dillon, Don

Downs, Dan

Drabicki, Dennis

Drake, Glen

Drangin, Barry

Dunn, Kurt

Evans, Eric

Feiler, Fred

Finch, John

Finley, James

Fletcher, Joseph

Fliam, Tim

Fodera, Jas

French, John

Gabrian, Dennis

Girad, Keith

Grezlik, Joe

Gulati, Vipin

Gyokeres, Mike

Hall, Stu

Hamond, Ken

Harris, Patrick

Hazzard, Jim

Hooper, William

Jacobs, Janina

Janik, Robert

Julien, Mark

Julin, Rob

Kimmel, Frank

Kochyan, Diran

Kowalski, Steve

LaCross, Patty

Laliberte, Aaron

Larkins, Joe

Lawler, Steve

Leeds, Shaun

Leger, Gene

Lobbestael, Maria

Magill, Brian

Malzone, Carolyn

Matice, Michael

May, Amanda

McConnell, Mark

McCormick, David

McCormick, Pat

McKay, Larry

Meagher, Chuck

Mikesell, George

Moilanen, Wayne

Mondalek, Mike

Moore, Ava

Muncy, Cole

Murray, Trish

Muto, Frankie

Nardecchia, Jerry

Naujokas, Joe

Norris, Michael

Nygren, Dennis

Obriot, Keith

Orlich, Joe

Packer, Terry

Pavelich, Teresa

Peper, Joe

Porter, Greg

Reed, Drew

Rellias, Bill

Rice, Oliver

Risner, Hagan

Ritchey, James

Rives, Aaron

Roberts, George

Rodzik, Dan

Roelandt, John

Rosbury, Brett

Sachs, Brian

Saunby, Troy

Saunders, Lynn

Schramek, Joseph

Scott, Joe

Semon, Russ

Serafino, Brian

Sharoian, Nick

Shelly, Donald

Shepley, Shirley

Shoup, Jim

Slabaugh, James

Smith, Sheree

Sobczak, Kristie

Stinson, Rich

Stone, Frank

Stubbs, Levi

Szuba, Kevin

Szuba, Sandra

Tauscher, Mike

Thomson, Marie

Thornley, Jim

Troszak, Christine

Tuffley, David

Turak, Gary

VanSolkema, Marc

Walczak, Matthew

Warner, Paul

Weems, David

Wessel, David

Wilkerson, John

Will, Justin

Wittwer, David

Woods, Bryan

Worhach, Monica

Worley, Doug

Young, Cordero

Zaborowski, Ronald

Zavislak, Stephen

Zurek, Tom

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984