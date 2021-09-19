Sunday's golf: Ko wins in Portland, Clarke tops Champions in Sioux Falls

Associated Press

West Linn, Ore. — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Champions

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.

European Tour

In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.

The 35-year-old Broberg finished at 23-under 265 at Bernardus, setting course record s with a 64 on Friday and a 61 on Saturday. Schmid shot a 66.