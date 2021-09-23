Here are the complete results of the 2021 Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest
Livonia — More than 100 golfers hit the green in the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest, held Monday at Whispering Willows Golf Club.
The event received a record 400 entries, with each contestant given two shots at the seventh hole.
Winners in several categories received prizes.
Winners
►Overall: David Bazner, 1 foot, 6.5 inches
►Men: Justin Zagata, 8-2
►Women: Sandy Szuba, 21-5
►Senior men: Stacy Benedict, 4-5
►Senior women: Cynthia Pinkard, 9-2
►Super senior men: James Finley, 9-2
►Junior: Drew Reed, 5-8
Complete results
Adams, Kevin, 49'
Alger, Pat, 13-11
Allard, Ray, 26-9
Andrews, Arnold, 25-8
Atkinson, James, 8
Barbour, Edmund, 48
Barterian, Greg, 41
Bazner, David, 1-6.5
Bellino, Frank, 41-8
Benedict, Stacy, 4-5
Birchfield, Jim, 36-1
Boteler, Stephen, 22
Brady, Jim, 5-10
Brock, Robert, 27-7
Buchalter, Fred, 7-7
Buhl, Roger, 40
Butler, Richard, 14-4
Butler, Robert, 30-8
Cannon, Patrick, 20-3
Carey, Dan, 40
Carlton, William, 10-2
Conner, Mark, 51-9
Cox, Al, 26-8
Cronan, Dan, 23-6
Crova, Bill, 18-2
Curvin, Chris, 26
DeWitt, Timothy, 27-10
Dinsmore, Brian, 32-3
Diroff, Vincent, 21-8
Downs, Dan, 22-1
Drabicki, Dennis, 28-2
Drake, Glen, 21-8
Evans, Luther, 13-8
Feiler, Fred, 32-5
Felkowski, Jeff, 9-6
Finch, John, 11-2
Finley, James, 9-2
Fleming, Michael, 6-6
Fortain, Ken, 49-4
Francis, James, 39-7
Frankland, Ken, 21
French, John, 41
Furkioti, John, 27
Gardner, Ken, 7
Gazette, John, 28-10
Glowski, Jerome, 22
Gotham, Greg, 27-4
Green, Bert, 42-9
Grezlik, Joe, 27-6
Gulick, Brian, 22-8
Hammond, Ken, 38
Hampton, Rickey, 12-9
Hansen, Michael, 39-6
Harmala, Doug, 27-6
Healy, Bob, 20
Herline, Tom, 45-7
Hernandez, Jeff, 43-2
Hirst, Jerry, 18-7
Hulgrave, Dave, 47-11
Jackson, Jeff, 5-5
Jackson, Jerry, 9-9
Jacobs, Janina, 20-6
Jalynski, Gregory, 48
Juzyk, Dan, 25-6
Karim, Mark, 30-10
Lesinski, Michael, 18
Logan, Mark, 10
Magill, Brian, 46-4
Martin, Leo, 18
Matthews, Jim, 16-8
McConnell, Mark, 10-2
Mckenney, Steve, 21-9
Meagher, Chuck, 9-8
Measel, Joseph, 27-2
Mergener, Mark, 13-8
Merritt, Brett, 43-7
Merritt, Kenneth, 11-10.5
Messerknecht, Craig, 42
Muller, John, 27-8
Murray, Trish, 31-9
Nardecchia, Jerry, 11-10
Naujokas, Joe, 7-8
O'Bryan, Don, 23-7
O'Hallow, 39-4
Orlich, Joe, 10-6
Oshinsky, Robert, 12-10
Owen, Gary, 6-6
Peper, Bill, 36-7
Peper, Joe, 7-6
Perfetto, Larry, 9-6
Pinkard, Cynthia, 9-2
Polkowski, Stan, 33-10
Porter, Greg, 19-6
Ramirez, Ramiro, 14
Reed, Drew, 5-8
Reid, Jack, 19
Risner, Hagan, 9-4
Roe, Billy, 32-2
Rosbury, Brett, 11-2
Salley, James, 11-7
Scala, Glenn, 16-8
Schultz, Tony, 15-9
Scott, Joe, 28-11
Sharoian, Nick, 26-8
Sharpe, Paul, 29-2
Shoats, Everett, 11
Sitkauskas, Robert, 14-5
Slabaugh, James, 44-11
Smela, Mike, 30-10
Smolek, Richard, 24-2
Steinhart, Richard, 34
Swafford, Michael, 41-1
Szuba, Sandra, 21-5
Teed, Jerry, 30
Thomson, Marie, 33
Todd, Bill, 22
Troszak, Chris, 24-4
Walker, Kenneth, 21
Warner, Paul, 40-10
Weatherhead, Michael, 7-1
Wilczynski, Greg, 33-10
Wojtas, William, 37-10
Worley, Doug, 26-9
Young, Tom, 41-5
Zagata, Justin, 8-2
