GOLF

Here are the complete results of the 2021 Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Livonia — More than 100 golfers hit the green in the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest, held Monday at Whispering Willows Golf Club.

The event received a record 400 entries, with each contestant given two shots at the seventh hole.

Winners in several categories received prizes.

Ricky Hampton, 64, of Southfield watches his tee shot off the 7th hole during the hole-in-one contest at Whispering Willows Golf Club.

Winners

Overall: David Bazner, 1 foot, 6.5 inches

Men: Justin Zagata, 8-2

Women: Sandy Szuba, 21-5

Senior men: Stacy Benedict, 4-5

Senior women: Cynthia Pinkard, 9-2

Super senior men: James Finley, 9-2

Junior: Drew Reed, 5-8

Complete results

Adams, Kevin, 49'

Alger, Pat, 13-11

Allard, Ray, 26-9

Andrews, Arnold, 25-8

Atkinson, James, 8

Barbour, Edmund, 48

Barterian, Greg, 41

Bazner, David, 1-6.5

Bellino, Frank, 41-8

Benedict, Stacy, 4-5

Birchfield, Jim, 36-1

Boteler, Stephen, 22

Brady, Jim, 5-10

Brock, Robert, 27-7

Buchalter, Fred, 7-7

Buhl, Roger, 40

Butler, Richard, 14-4

Butler, Robert, 30-8

Cannon, Patrick, 20-3

Carey, Dan, 40

Carlton, William, 10-2

Conner, Mark, 51-9

Cox, Al, 26-8

Cronan, Dan, 23-6

Crova, Bill, 18-2

Curvin, Chris, 26

DeWitt, Timothy, 27-10

Dinsmore, Brian, 32-3

Diroff, Vincent, 21-8

Downs, Dan, 22-1

Drabicki, Dennis, 28-2

Drake, Glen, 21-8

Evans, Luther, 13-8

Feiler, Fred, 32-5

Felkowski, Jeff, 9-6

Finch, John, 11-2

Finley, James, 9-2

Fleming, Michael, 6-6

Fortain, Ken, 49-4

Francis, James, 39-7

Frankland, Ken, 21

French, John, 41

Furkioti, John, 27

Gardner, Ken, 7

Gazette, John, 28-10

Glowski, Jerome, 22

Gotham, Greg, 27-4

Green, Bert, 42-9

Grezlik, Joe, 27-6

Gulick, Brian, 22-8

Hammond, Ken, 38

Hampton, Rickey, 12-9

Hansen, Michael, 39-6

Harmala, Doug, 27-6

Healy, Bob, 20

Herline, Tom, 45-7

Hernandez, Jeff, 43-2

Hirst, Jerry, 18-7

Hulgrave, Dave, 47-11

Jackson, Jeff, 5-5

Jackson, Jerry, 9-9

Jacobs, Janina, 20-6

Jalynski, Gregory, 48

Juzyk, Dan, 25-6

Karim, Mark, 30-10

Lesinski, Michael, 18

Logan, Mark, 10

Magill, Brian, 46-4

Martin, Leo, 18

Matthews, Jim, 16-8

McConnell, Mark, 10-2

Mckenney, Steve, 21-9

Meagher, Chuck, 9-8

Measel, Joseph, 27-2

Mergener, Mark, 13-8

Merritt, Brett, 43-7

Merritt, Kenneth, 11-10.5

Messerknecht, Craig, 42

Muller, John, 27-8

Murray, Trish, 31-9

Nardecchia, Jerry, 11-10

Naujokas, Joe, 7-8

O'Bryan, Don, 23-7

O'Hallow, 39-4

Orlich, Joe, 10-6

Oshinsky, Robert, 12-10

Owen, Gary, 6-6

Peper, Bill, 36-7

Peper, Joe, 7-6

Perfetto, Larry, 9-6

Pinkard, Cynthia, 9-2

Polkowski, Stan, 33-10

Porter, Greg, 19-6

Ramirez, Ramiro, 14

Reed, Drew, 5-8

Reid, Jack, 19

Risner, Hagan, 9-4

Roe, Billy, 32-2

Rosbury, Brett, 11-2

Salley, James, 11-7

Scala, Glenn, 16-8

Schultz, Tony, 15-9

Scott, Joe, 28-11

Sharoian, Nick, 26-8

Sharpe, Paul, 29-2

Shoats, Everett, 11

Sitkauskas, Robert, 14-5

Slabaugh, James, 44-11

Smela, Mike, 30-10

Smolek, Richard, 24-2

Steinhart, Richard, 34

Swafford, Michael, 41-1

Szuba, Sandra, 21-5

Teed, Jerry, 30

Thomson, Marie, 33

Todd, Bill, 22

Troszak, Chris, 24-4

Walker, Kenneth, 21

Warner, Paul, 40-10

Weatherhead, Michael, 7-1

Wilczynski, Greg, 33-10

Wojtas, William, 37-10

Worley, Doug, 26-9

Young, Tom, 41-5

Zagata, Justin, 8-2

