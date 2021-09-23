Here are the complete results of the 2021 Detroit News/GAM Hole In One Contest

Livonia — More than 100 golfers hit the green in the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest, held Monday at Whispering Willows Golf Club.

The event received a record 400 entries, with each contestant given two shots at the seventh hole.

Winners in several categories received prizes.

Winners

►Overall: David Bazner, 1 foot, 6.5 inches

►Men: Justin Zagata, 8-2

►Women: Sandy Szuba, 21-5

►Senior men: Stacy Benedict, 4-5

►Senior women: Cynthia Pinkard, 9-2

►Super senior men: James Finley, 9-2

►Junior: Drew Reed, 5-8

Complete results

Adams, Kevin, 49'

Alger, Pat, 13-11

Allard, Ray, 26-9

Andrews, Arnold, 25-8

Atkinson, James, 8

Barbour, Edmund, 48

Barterian, Greg, 41

Bazner, David, 1-6.5

Bellino, Frank, 41-8

Benedict, Stacy, 4-5

Birchfield, Jim, 36-1

Boteler, Stephen, 22

Brady, Jim, 5-10

Brock, Robert, 27-7

Buchalter, Fred, 7-7

Buhl, Roger, 40

Butler, Richard, 14-4

Butler, Robert, 30-8

Cannon, Patrick, 20-3

Carey, Dan, 40

Carlton, William, 10-2

Conner, Mark, 51-9

Cox, Al, 26-8

Cronan, Dan, 23-6

Crova, Bill, 18-2

Curvin, Chris, 26

DeWitt, Timothy, 27-10

Dinsmore, Brian, 32-3

Diroff, Vincent, 21-8

Downs, Dan, 22-1

Drabicki, Dennis, 28-2

Drake, Glen, 21-8

Evans, Luther, 13-8

Feiler, Fred, 32-5

Felkowski, Jeff, 9-6

Finch, John, 11-2

Finley, James, 9-2

Fleming, Michael, 6-6

Fortain, Ken, 49-4

Francis, James, 39-7

Frankland, Ken, 21

French, John, 41

Furkioti, John, 27

Gardner, Ken, 7

Gazette, John, 28-10

Glowski, Jerome, 22

Gotham, Greg, 27-4

Green, Bert, 42-9

Grezlik, Joe, 27-6

Gulick, Brian, 22-8

Hammond, Ken, 38

Hampton, Rickey, 12-9

Hansen, Michael, 39-6

Harmala, Doug, 27-6

Healy, Bob, 20

Herline, Tom, 45-7

Hernandez, Jeff, 43-2

Hirst, Jerry, 18-7

Hulgrave, Dave, 47-11

Jackson, Jeff, 5-5

Jackson, Jerry, 9-9

Jacobs, Janina, 20-6

Jalynski, Gregory, 48

Juzyk, Dan, 25-6

Karim, Mark, 30-10

Lesinski, Michael, 18

Logan, Mark, 10

Magill, Brian, 46-4

Martin, Leo, 18

Matthews, Jim, 16-8

McConnell, Mark, 10-2

Mckenney, Steve, 21-9

Meagher, Chuck, 9-8

Measel, Joseph, 27-2

Mergener, Mark, 13-8

Merritt, Brett, 43-7

Merritt, Kenneth, 11-10.5

Messerknecht, Craig, 42

Muller, John, 27-8

Murray, Trish, 31-9

Nardecchia, Jerry, 11-10

Naujokas, Joe, 7-8

O'Bryan, Don, 23-7

O'Hallow, 39-4

Orlich, Joe, 10-6

Oshinsky, Robert, 12-10

Owen, Gary, 6-6

Peper, Bill, 36-7

Peper, Joe, 7-6

Perfetto, Larry, 9-6

Pinkard, Cynthia, 9-2

Polkowski, Stan, 33-10

Porter, Greg, 19-6

Ramirez, Ramiro, 14

Reed, Drew, 5-8

Reid, Jack, 19

Risner, Hagan, 9-4

Roe, Billy, 32-2

Rosbury, Brett, 11-2

Salley, James, 11-7

Scala, Glenn, 16-8

Schultz, Tony, 15-9

Scott, Joe, 28-11

Sharoian, Nick, 26-8

Sharpe, Paul, 29-2

Shoats, Everett, 11

Sitkauskas, Robert, 14-5

Slabaugh, James, 44-11

Smela, Mike, 30-10

Smolek, Richard, 24-2

Steinhart, Richard, 34

Swafford, Michael, 41-1

Szuba, Sandra, 21-5

Teed, Jerry, 30

Thomson, Marie, 33

Todd, Bill, 22

Troszak, Chris, 24-4

Walker, Kenneth, 21

Warner, Paul, 40-10

Weatherhead, Michael, 7-1

Wilczynski, Greg, 33-10

Wojtas, William, 37-10

Worley, Doug, 26-9

Young, Tom, 41-5

Zagata, Justin, 8-2

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.