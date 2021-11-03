Golf notes: Inn at St. John's has big plans to boost golf business; course closed until 2023

As far as golf courses go, The Inn at St. John's in Plymouth is a fine wedding venue.

The course's new ownership is setting out to change that narrative, announcing plans last month to scrap the current 27-hole layout and replace it with an 18-hole championship golf course. Owners also are building a high-caliber par-3 course, and an 18-hole, natural-grass putting course.

The goal is to break ground around April 1, and the golf course will be closed all of 2022. The plan is to open the par-3 and putting courses early in 2023, and the golf course around July 2023.

The Inn at St. John's, located south of Five Mile Road and between Sheldon and Northville roads, has hired acclaimed Michigan golf-course designer Ray Hearn, whose Holland-based company has more than 150 courses on its resume, with about 40% of those projects restorations.

"It'll be beautiful," Hearn said in a recent interview. "These gentlemen are making a tremendous commitment. This will be a shining star in the state of Michigan when it's done, when you look at everything collectively."

The purchase was made in part to honor William Pulte, the founder and chairman of PulteGroup, a real estate development and home construction company. Pulte, who helped finance the property's transition from a seminary campus into a hotel, conference center and 27-hole golf course in the 1990s, died in 2018. Pulte's children, including son Mark, run the trust.

The Archdiocese sold amid a slumping wedding business during the pandemic.

After the deal was closed in August — a purchase price wasn't made public — the Pultes set their sights on upgrading the golf end of the business, which thrived during the pandemic, as many courses did during a time when people's entertainment options were limited, and almost entirely taking place outdoors.

The golf business has done pretty well over the years at The Inn at St. John's. It's had a built-in clientele with business visitors and wedding parties, plus the on-site Carl's Golfland location (which will remain open throughout 2022). But it's never been a destination golf course. That might be changing soon.

"We want to be the Disney World of Michigan here," said Paul Wegert, managing director of The Inn at St. John's. "Everything's just gonna be beautifully done. Well have something for everyone.

"Ray's done a great job of coming up with this concept."

The golf renovation is a multi-million-dollar project, though exact terms haven't been disclosed. Wegert said the renovation includes a new irrigation system that could cost as much as $2 million.

The 18-hole golf course will feature five sets of tees, from 7,007 yards to 4,835 yards. All of the tees, fairways and greens will be torn up and replaced with singular types of grass. (The course, which has original holes dating to the 1940s, has all types of grass now from patchwork fixes over the years.) Hearn will use 007 Bentgrass, which he calls "one of the environmental superstars now in the turf-grass industry," with low fertilizer and water requirements. There will be new sand, pond expansions, and improved sight lines.

Restorations, rather than renovations, are all the age in golf these days, with many classic courses trying to get back to their roots. That's not necessarily the case at the Inn at St. John's, but rather Hearn taps into the golf-design stars of yesteryear. Like Alister MacKenzie, Donald Ross and A.W. Tillinghast, to name a few of his favorites. "They were hitting home runs," Hearn said.

One thing they all had in common, Hearn said: They provided multiple angles and options. That's his goal with the Inn at St. John's project.

"We're gonna give a ton of these," he said.

Despite the nod to golf designer's past, the finished product will look like a new course, or like "a shiny new coin," Hearn said.

The par-3 course, which ownership hopes will draw more families with young children looking to get their start in the game, will have holes ranging from 54 to 141 yards.

The natural-grass putting course, which ownership envisions being popular with bridal parties and for team-building exercises for business conferences, will have holes ranging from 59 to 211 feet.

Other projects are under way, with parking-lot beautification and landscaping, including the installation of a 70-foot flag. The pro shop and locker rooms are being renovated, and there are plans for a new, 15,000-square-foot ball room. Ownership also is rehabbing and reopening the long-shuttered retreat-center buildings, which will serve as corridors for the new ball room.

"It'll be fun," Wegert said. "A lot of things going on."

Chips & divots

►The PGA Tour Champions schedule was released Tuesday, and Michigan has a pair of stops for 2022. The Senior PGA Championship, one of the 50-and-older circuit's five majors, returns to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor from May 26-29. The fifth Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc will be Aug 26-28.

The PGA Tour's fourth Rocket Mortgage Classic will be July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club.

The LPGA Tour, which hosts tournaments in Grand Rapids and Midland, hasn't revealed its 2022 schedule.

Back to the Senior PGA. Harbor Springs pro Jeff Roth has made the field, having qualified by finishing inside the top 35 (tied for 34th) at the Senior PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida, last month.

►Caledonia's Brett White, the 2020 Michigan Open champion, is competing in the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying this week, in Savanna, Georgia. White already has earned some status on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit for 2022. But a top-40 finish this week will earn him full status.

Also expected to play heavily on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022: Traverse City's Ryan Brehm, who didn't keep his PGA Tour card, and Petoskey's Joey Garber, who finished just outside the Korn Ferry Tour's top 25 for 2021, coming up short of regaining his PGA Tour card.

►Lake Orion native Tom Gillis will head back to qualifying school after finishing outside the top 32 in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup standings. Gillis finished 62nd, which puts him in the final qualifying stage, a 72-hold stroke play event set for Dec. 5-10 at TPC Tampa Bay.

►Golf Association of Michigan officials, including executive director Chris Whitten, raised $30,000 for their Youth On Course initiative with its 100-Hole Hike at Country Club of Detroit last month.

►Sweetgrass in Harris, near Escanaba in the Upper Peninsula, was named the 2021 Michigan Golf Course of the Year by the Michigan Golf Course Association.

►Michigan State's James Piot, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, will be among the dignitaries taking part in the Thanksgiving Day parade in Detroit.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984