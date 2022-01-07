Restored Oakland Hills lands 2031, '42 U.S. Women's Open; is U.S. Open next?

It was an old U.S. Women's Amateur program, unearthed from the club's archives, that served as the unofficial road map for restoring Bloomfield Township's Oakland Hills Country Club to its storied past.

And, now, the U.S. Women's Open is coming to Oakland Hills. Twice.

The United States Golf Association announced Friday that Oakland Hills' legendary South Course will serve as host of the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042, the first marquee championships to be awarded to the club since Gil Hanse and Co. completed the $12.1 million restoration project. The course reopened to its membership in late spring of 2021.

This marks the first marquee women's golf tournament to be played at Oakland Hills since the 1929 U.S. Women's Amateur. The program for that tournament, with its detailed, to-scale maps, helped Hanse transform Oakland Hills to its original form, back when Donald Ross built it in the early 20th century.

"It became our Bible," Hanse said last year, after he played the restored course for the first time. "We didn't have access to that when we were preparing our master plan four, five years ago."

The last major held at Oakland Hills was the 2016 U.S. Amateur, won by Australian Curtis Luck. The last professional major was the 2008 PGA Championship, won by Irishman Padraig Harrington.

The Oakland Hills membership continues to hold out hope for a U.S. Open, which it last hosted in 1996. The U.S. Open is booked through 2027, and in 2029-30. The 2028 U.S. Open remains up for grabs, at least publicly. Officials from the USGA visited Oakland Hills multiple times in 2021 to assess to the restoration, which removed dozens of trees, making for spectacular views of the entire property, with the stately clubhouse in sight from most points on the golf course. Such views would look good on TV, while making the course better for galleries. Other changes included expanded bunkers, and expanded greens. A state-of-the-art weather system was installed the greens to get the course playable quickly following heavy rains.

Just about everything Hanse and his staff did focused on restoring Ross' vision, except for one thing: The course has been lengthened and now can play about 7,700 yards.

"We're here to host a major championship," Oakland Hills head pro Steve Brady said in introducing the restoration to media members in 2021.

Also in Friday's announcement, the USGA awarded the 2027 U.S. Women's Open to Toledo's Inverness Club, which, like Oakland Hills, also went through a massive renovation. It's the latest marquee award to Inverness, which hosted the Solheim Cup — the women's version of the Ryder Cup — this fall. The Solheim drew massive galleries. Inverness also was awarded the 2029 U.S. Amateur. Both clubs are bidding for a U.S. Open, and both clubs would fall under the "cathedral" moniker that USGA leadership has said it wants when selecting U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open sites moving forward.

