Ann Arbor's Travis Pointe lands another women's pro golf tournament

High-level women's golf is returning to Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission announced Tuesday that Travis Pointe Country Club will host an Epson Tour tournament June 16-18. The Epson Tour, formerly known as the Symetra Tour, is the developmental circuit of the LPGA Tour.

Travis Pointe Country Club hosted an LPGA Tour tournament for three years, from 2016-18.

"The LPGA loved the Travis Pointe Country Club set up, and to bring an Epson Tour event back to this club and the Ann Arbor area is good news for women's golf," Mike Nichols, chief business officer of the LPGA qualifying tours, said in a statement. "The Volvik Championship received tremendous support from the club members, local sponsors, the volunteers, and the entire community. We believe the Epson Tour will give fans of all ages an even better chance to get close to these professionals and watch some amazing golf."

The Epson Tour announced a two-year commitment to play in Ann Arbor, with a tournament pursue of $200,000 at the 6,708-yard, par-72 country club.

The tournament will be called Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA, with the Ann Sports Commission the title sponsor. The Ann Arbor stop kicks off a swing of Epson Tour events in Michigan — the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris is June 24-26, and the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship at Battle Creek Country Club is June 29-31.

The LPGA Tour also has two stops in Michigan, with the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club outside Grand Rapids scheduled for June 16-19 and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club set for July 13-16.

Women's golf has found an attentive audience in the Midwest in recent years. The Meijer boasts some of the biggest galleries in the game. Last fall, about 130,000 fans attended the Solheim Cup at Inverness in Toledo.

"We are excited to play a role in returning professional women's golf to Ann Arbor and Travis Pointe Country Club," said Mike Malach, executive director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. "This is the first time the Sports Commission has taken on an event of this magnitude, and we are excited to make it a great event."

Said Lee Flake, past president of the club: "Travis Pointe Country Club is excited to bring professional golf back to our club and support growing this incredible game. We look forward to presenting our championship golf course and our incredible facilities to some of the best professional women golfers in the world. Our community once again will see why Travis Pointe is the premier country club in Washtenaw County."

2022 golf tournaments in Michigan

►Champions: May 26-29, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor

►LPGA: June 16-19, at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

►Epson: June 16-18, at Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor

►Epson: June 24-26, at Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris

►Epson: June 29-31, at Battle Creek Country Club

►LPGA: July 13-16, at Midland Country Club

►PGA: July 28-31, at Detroit Golf Club

►Champions: Aug. 26-28, Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc

