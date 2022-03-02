American Dunes set to hold college invitational in September; Michigan State hosting

Before he became one of the greatest golfers ever, Jack Nicklaus was a collegiate sensation, winning two U.S. Amateurs and an NCAA championship at Ohio State.

So then, perhaps, it's fitting that the first major tournament at Nicklaus' renovated American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven will be a college championship.

American Dunes and its chief charity beneficiary announced Tuesday the creation of the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, set for Sept. 26-28. The tournament will be hosted by Michigan State, and have 18 teams.

“Being the host institution for the Folds of Honor Collegiate is one of the greatest opportunities of my career,” Michigan State head coach Casey Lubahn said. “Michigan State University is incredibly proud to partner with Folds of Honor, the Golf Coaches Association of America, and American Dunes Golf Club to bring some of the finest collegiate programs in America to southwest Michigan.

"What started as an idea to honor true American heroes and their families has inspired us to think boldly about how we can combine an elite collegiate event and more importantly, share the incredible sacrifices these heroes and their loved ones have made to make America a beacon of freedom for the world.

"We look forward to working tirelessly to make this event impactful to all those involved.”

The field also will include Central Michigan, which will be competing for the first year since it was announced the program would be brought back, as well as Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Arizona, Army, Clemson, Florida State, Grand Valley State, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Navy, N.C. State, Oregon State, Texas Southern, UCLA, and Virginia Union.

The tournament has committed to annually including at least two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, given Folds of Honor's beneficiaries are 41% minority. Texas Southern and Virginia Union are those representatives for the inaugural tournament.

Subscribers: Patriot golf games: Jack Nicklaus' latest gem a tribute to country, soldiers, Michigan

American Dunes, the old Grand Haven Golf Club, was completely redesigned by Nicklaus, who waived his $3 million fee in support of the Folds of Honor cause. Folds of Honor, founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, raises money for scholarships for children of fallen or wounded soldiers. A walkway leading up to the clubhouse features plaques memorializing fallen soldiers. More than 35,000 scholarships have been awarded, totaling more than $160 million.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

All profits from American Dunes, which opened in 2021 to rave reviews and a full tee sheet, will go toward Folds of Honor. The inaugural Folds of Honor Motor City Gala was held last month in Detroit.

“When we dreamed of building American Dunes with Mr. Nicklaus and hosting a collegiate tournament that represented our values of God and country, golf was a top goal,'' Rooney said.

“The Folds of Honor Collegiate will be a trailblazing event with great college golfers playing the game for a greater purpose supporting Folds of Honor recipients.”

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984