Michigan State's James Piot, reigning U.S. Amateur champ, tees it up on PGA Tour this week

It's pretty good being James Piot these days.

"Not too bad," Michigan State golf coach Casey Lubahn said in a recent text, adding a, "Haha."

Piot, a senior from Canton, will make his first start on the PGA Tour this week, playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament starts Thursday and was long run by the late Arnold Palmer, who was a tireless booster of amateur golf, and those who thrived in that arena. Piot, last summer, won the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, becoming the first Michigan native to win amateur golf's most prestigious event.

Piot will be the 24th Michigan State golfer to tee it up on the PGA Tour, and the first to do so while still in college since Jack Newman played in the Masters and John Deere Classic in 2009, and Ryan Brehm competed in the Buick Open in 2005.

And this week is just the start of what's setting up to be an unforgettable year for Piot.

With the U.S. Amateur win, he earned a spot in the Masters in April, the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July. He's certain to compete in the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, before turning pro at the end of his collegiate season. He'll still be able to play in the U.S. Open, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, even if he gives up his amateur status, but he will forfeit his spot in the British Open.

Piot is trying to take it all in stride.

"I'm a basic guy, being on the course doing my thing, hanging with the fellas makes me happy," Piot recently said in an interview for the school's athletics website, MSUSpartans.com. "I don't need the spotlight and the cool opportunities that have come from winning the championship.

"For my last year at MSU, I'm here to enjoy the ride and play some golf while doing it."

Oh, he's enjoying the ride, which has led to a meet-and-greet with Tigers legend Kirk Gibson, throwing out the first pitch at a Tigers game, and seeing his face on a massive billboard along Interstate-96 near Michigan State's campus. He appeared on Fox's pregame show for the Michigan-Michigan State football game. He's been honored on the field during a football game. Tom Izzo celebrated his win, calling MSU "a golf school." He represented Team USA in the Spirit International.

Piot is the lone amateur in this week's field, and he'll play the first two rounds with Davis Thompson and Christian Bezuidenhout. He's used to winning, especially lately — before the U.S Amateur, he won the Golf Association of Michigan Championship, and made it to the Sweet 16 of the Western Amateur — but no amateur has won on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Piot was born seven years later.

He's +500000, per Circa Sports' early odds, to win the Masters, prompting a "So you're telling me there's a chance" "Dumb and Dumber" GIF from Piot on Twitter.

Making the cut is a realistic golf. If he makes the cut this week or at Augusta, Piot won't earn a paycheck. That's forbidden for amateurs.

But, money's not really an issue, especially these days — the U.S. Amateur championship led to multiple NIL deals, including one with Southfield-based Lear Corporation, which will have its logo on Piot's polos at Bay Hill — and, again, it's all about the experience. The week after the Masters — where Rory McIlroy already has offered to play some practice holes with him; Piot also played a round with Rickie Fowler in December — Piot will play in the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Then there's the final college season. Michigan State golf heads on spring break this week, and Piot will meet up with his teammates after the Arnold Palmer, for the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. But first thing's first.

"This week, I'll just be another guy looking to make the cut," said Piot, whose caddie will by longtime instructor and Fox Hills teacher Brian Cairns (NCAA rules don't allow him to use his regular caddie, Spartans assistant coach Dan Ellis). "To get the chance to play in an event this prestigious and with some of the best players in the world is something I've been looking forward to all year."

