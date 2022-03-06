In plea to NCAA, Michigan State's James Piot gets college coach caddying gig at Masters

Michigan State assistant golf coach Dan Ellis helped James Piot get to Augusta, so Piot wanted to do everything to make sure Ellis was by his side during his debut at the Masters next month.

So Piot wrote a letter to the NCAA asking for a waiver to the rule that prohibits college coaches from caddying for college golfers in professional tournaments.

This past week, Piot got word for the NCAA that the waiver was approved.

"We would've just let it go, but he (Piot) was distraught, 'You guys got me here,'" Michigan State head golf coach Casey Lubahn said Sunday.

Ellis caddied for Piot when the Canton native, now a senior for the Spartans, won the U.S. Amateur championship at Oakmont in Pennsylvania last summer.

That win opened up many doors for Piot, including a spot in this year's Masters and U.S. Open. He also got a sponsor's exemption into this week's PGA Tour event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in Orlando, Florida. Piot missed the cut, before rejoining his Spartans for their spring-break tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, this week.

Because Ellis wasn't allowed to caddie for Piot, Brian Cairns, Piot's long-time teacher and a teaching pro at Fox Hills in Plymouth, worked the bag at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now, at the Masters next month, Cairns will go back to his old job as Piot's teacher, and will be on the grounds at Augusta, as will Lubahn.

And now, thanks to the NCAA's approved waiver, Ellis will be back on the bag.

Piot's letter to the NCAA was accompanied by one from Lubahn, who called Piot's letter "emotional." The process moved rather quickly, unusual for the NCAA.

"Thank God," Lubahn said. "The NCAA felt like it was fair," especially because of the magnitude of the tournament, the Masters being one of golf's four major championships.

Piot will be the first Spartan, active of former, to play in the Masters since Jack Newman in 2009. He will play the first two rounds with defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a Masters tradition pairing the two reigning champs

That will be the second of Piot's three starts on the PGA Tour before he graduates and turns pro this spring. He also will be in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina in April, the week after the Masters. He'll play the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts in June as a professional. The U.S. Open used to require the reigning U.S. Amateur winner to keep amateur status to keep the bid, but no longer.

So, get used to seeing the Sparty logo represented on the PGA Tour in the coming weeks. Since winning the U.S. Amateur — Piot, a Michigan State senior, was the first Michigan native ever to win the prestigious tournament — Piot has signed multiple Name, Image and Likeness deals, to the tunes of tens of thousands of dollars, allowing those companies' logos to be used on his hats and shirts when he competes on the PGA Tour. But as was the case at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Sparty logo will still get top billing on his shirt.

"He's a loyalty guy," Lubahn said.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984