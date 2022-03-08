Caddie of Michigan PGA Tour player comes out as gay, boss 'has given me my freedom'

Longtime PGA Tour caddie Todd Montoya had for several years carried with him a secret much heavier than those staff bags, telling only a handful of people closest to him.

This week, in an interview with Golf Channel, Montoya publicly came out as gay, and credited his boss and Michigan native Brian Stuard's acceptance for having "given me my freedom."

At the end of last season, Montoya and Stuard's fifth year of working together, Montoya came out to Stuard, a Jackson native and Oakland University alum who's been playing on the PGA Tour since 2013.

"I went out to dinner that evening, and a text comes through from Brian," Montoya told Golf Channel. "It says, 'Just wanted to say thanks for another successful year, and also just wanted to say that I really appreciate that you told me and I feel really grateful that you consider me close enough for you to open up, and don't think for one second that makes me think any differently of you and the person that you are."

Stuard, speaking with the Golf Channel, said: "He told me he'd been living with that for a number of years. That would be a tough thing to have to feel like you couldn't tell anybody. ... I just wanted to make sure he knew that it didn't change the way that I felt about him. He's always been the same Todd to me."

Montoya, a New Mexico resident, began caddying in 2001 and, in 2006, he was on the bag for mini-tour player Doug LaBelle II, when LaBelle, a Mount Pleasant native, secured his PGA Tour card.

Montoya told Golf Channel that at that moment in 2006, he felt like he had to be honest with LaBelle.

"And he gave me a big hug," Montoya said of Labelle, who played on the PGA Tour in 2007-08 and 2013-14. "When somebody's that so important to you accepts you for who you are, it's a big deal."

Still, Montoya didn't tell many people after LaBelle for fear, he said, of not being able to get a job or keeping a job. Golf remains one of the most conservative sports.

He's caddied for many players, including Billy Mayfair, Ryan Blaum, Charlie Wi, Ryuji Imada, Billy Mayfair, Scott Gutschewski, Tag Ridings, Nicholas Thompson and Kevin Durkin.

In 2016, he got a new bag, Stuard, who had just won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. From 2017-21, with Montoya on the bag, Stuard made more than $1 million a season and had 11 top-10s, including a tie for fifth at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Montaya considers Stuard the golfer he's most enjoyed working with over the years, and that was even before telling Stuard he was gay.

Stuard, 39, and Montoya are in this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

"As time passes, frustration level increases is what it is with the situation of constantly feeling like you're hiding something from everybody, from people you work with, people you consider friends," Montoya told Golf Channel. "(Now), I feel 100% different. I feel like I'm walking on air. I feel like Brian has given me the greatest gift that I could get. I feel like he's given me my freedom."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984