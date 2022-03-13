On 313 Day, Rocket Mortgage Classic pledges free tickets for Detroiters

Detroit — On this 313 Day, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has a gift for Detroiters: Free tickets.

Tournament officials from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour stop, announced Sunday that it will give Detroit residents free admission to the Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week this year. Tournament week is set for July 25-31, at Detroit Golf Club.

“What better day to unveil the addition of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy than on March 13, which is affectionately known as 313 Day here in Detroit,” Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, said in a statement. “One of our overarching goals is to make the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible to all Detroiters. Opening our doors with complimentary access to our one-of-a-kind special events on Tuesday and Wednesday alongside a dedicated partner will provide a terrific way for everyone to be able join in the excitement of a week that is so special to our community.”

DTE Energy, a Rocket Mortgage Classic partner since the tournament's inaugural year in Detroit in 2019, will sponsor the free tickets.

Detroiters will receive free admission for Tuesday, July 25, which will feature the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and Youth Golf Clinic, and Wednesday, July 26, which will be the pro-am day, featuring all the golfers and some celebs. Past participants in the celebrity scramble include Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Jerome Bettis, Tom Izzo, Dylan Larkin and Barry Sanders. Past participants in the youth clinic include Gary Woodland and Cameron Champ.

Details on how to obtain the free tickets will be announced at a later date. Parking also will be free for Detroiters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our aim is to find impactful opportunities to positively engage Detroiters, and the Detroit Community Days at the Rocket Mortgage Classic are an exciting way for us to give back to our hometown,” Lynette Dowler, vice president of public affairs for DTE Energy, said in a statement Sunday.

Competition-round tickets (Thursday-Sunday) for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will go on sale at a later date, and the tournament is expected to have no fan restrictions for the first time since the inaugural tournament. Players commitments are expected to start rolling in by late spring or early summer.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984