Month after fire, Oakland Hills could be getting good news on U.S. Open

Less than a month after a massive fire destroyed Oakland Hills' historic clubhouse, the legendary golf club is about to get some good news about its future.

The United States Golf Association said Wednesday that it will make a "major" announcement about a future championship at the storied venue, and all signs point to Oakland Hills getting another men's U.S. Open.

The announcement will be Tuesday at Detroit Athletic Club, and in attendance will be John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships offer; Andy North, two-time U.S. Open champ who won one of those at Oakland Hills in 1985; and architect Gil Hanse, who oversaw the recent $12.1 million restoration of the South Course.

In January, Oakland Hills, in Bloomfield Township, was awarded the U.S. Women's Open for 2031 and 2042.

Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup, but hasn't hosted its most-preferred championship, the U.S. Open, since 1996. That was the big driving force being the major restoration, completed last summer. It restored the course to original architect Donald Ross' vision, with expanded bunkers and greens, and a weather system under the greens that can cope with major rainfall.

Also part of the restoration — the removal of dozens of trees, which created fantastic views, allowing golfers to see the stately clubhouse from nearly every point on the golf course.

Then, last month, a fire ripped through the 90,000-square-foot clubhouse, causing a total loss. Club officials and members have decided to rebuild a replica, a process that is expected to last more than two years and cost more than $50 million, though insurance is expected to cover much of that.

Club officials and firefighters were able to salvage many prized artifacts before the fire spread too far, including replica trophies from championships hosted by Oakland Hills, and paintings and memorabilia.

Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, which made national headlines, and drew sad reactions from Jack Nicklaus and others.

The day of the fire, USGA officials were in touch with Oakland Hills officials, offering assistance. The USGA might help erect temporary structures, like what the USGA builds for its majors.

Oakland Hills club president Rick Palmer said after the fire that the club would rebuild, and rebuild better, and that the fire wouldn't affect the club's future of hosting major championships. The earliest openings to host a U.S. Open are in 2028 and 2029.

The last major the club hosted was the 2016 U.S. Amateur. It hosted the PGA Championship in 2008.

