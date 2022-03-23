Here's how you can become a volunteer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

If you want to get up-close access to some of the best golfers on the planet, here's your chance.

Volunteer registration now is open for this summer's Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour stop at Detroit Golf Club. Fans interested can visit RocketMortgageClassic.com, click “Tournament Info” and “Volunteer.”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for the week of July 26-31 with competition July 28-31, expects to utilize more than 1,500 volunteers, though spots are limited because first priority goes to those who have volunteered in previous years.

“Rocket Mortgage Classic volunteers are the backbone of what makes our event such a success,” Jason Langwell, executive director of the RMC, said in a statement Tuesday. “The duties they perform are critical to making the tournament run smoothly, and also provide significant support toward our Changing the Course initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide in Detroit.”

Available volunteer positions include admissions, guest services, on-course gallery management and shot-tracking, among other jobs.

There is a cost to volunteer — $75 for adults, $35 for students 18 and older and free for students 13-18. That gets the volunteer a Rocket Mortgage Classic golf shirt, a hat, free parking and tournament access all week, tickets for guests, and food and beverage. There also is a volunteer appreciation party.

All proceeds from volunteer registration benefits tournament charities. The Rocket Mortgage Classic has raised more than $5.25 million for local charities since the inaugural playing of the RMC, in 2019. The tournament raised $1.35 million in 2021.

Former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer is back for a fourth year as general chair of the volunteer committee.

“The volunteers who have helped during the first three years of the Rocket Mortgage Classic have earned high praise for their successful efforts from the players, their families, caddies, staff, PGA Tour officials and spectators,” Archer said. “If you’ve thought about it before, why not volunteer this year? You will learn a lot, enjoy your experience and impact your local community.”

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984