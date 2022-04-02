Saturday's golf: Snedeker, Hossler, Spaun, Frittelli lead Valero Texas Open

By Tim Price

Associated Press

San Antonio — Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday.

Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) finished with a share of the lead at 10-under 206.

A final-hole bogey kept Scott Stallings out of the lead. He also shot 65 and was a shot back at 9-under. Matt Kuchar’s bogey at 18 dropped him to 8-under after an even-par round.

Spaun birdied four of his five holes heading to the 18th to take a one-shot lead. At the 17th he drove the green at the 303-yard par-4 and almost made the 19-foot eagle. However, he pushed his tee shot on 18 into the trees, punched out, then laid up short of the stream that guards the final green. He ended up with a 22-foot putt for par that he missed.

“If you told me this Tuesday like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be tied for the lead going into Sunday,’ I would totally take it,” Spaun said. “Yeah, bogey on the last hole, but I think it could have been worse. So I’m not too bummed out about that.”

Second-round leader Ryan Palmer didn’t have a bogey Friday. On Saturday he didn’t have a birdie and dropped to 21st place with a 5-over 77.

With a bogey-free round, Snedeker was 4-under on the backside. He is looking for his first win since 2018. It would be his 10th tour victory.

“I’ve been working hard at it, probably as hard as I ever have in my career,” Snedeker said. “I just haven’t had any success. And the only way you fix that is to go out there and do it, go out there and keep practicing and keep grinding, which I’ve been doing. And you’ve got to relish the challenge when you get them.”

Spaun and Hossler are each looking for his first tour win and Frittelli won in 2019 at the John Deere Classic.

Maverick McNealy matched the best round of the day with 65, and he was three shots back with Charles Howell III (72), Si Woo Kim (68), Denny McCarthy (68), Troy Merritt (69), Aaron Rai (68), Brendon Todd (72) and Gary Woodland (72).

Hossler had three-straight birdies starting at No. 14 when all of his approach shots finished less than 10 feet from the hole. A pro since 2016 after playing at University of Texas, Hossler has a career-best finish of second in the 2018 Houston Open and was third this year at Pebble Beach.

“I went to college and I live an hour and 10 minutes away from here,” Hossler said. “But if I start thinking about that, I’m in big trouble. So I’m just going to go out and play some golf tomorrow and hopefully that’s enough.”

Stallings, a 37-year-old three-time winner on the tour, started the day out of the top 20 and got in range of the leaders when a 36-foot birdie dropped at No. 8 to go 7-under. It was his third birdie of the day, and two more at 14 and 15 gave him a share of the lead.

“The birdie at eight, Ben Martin was in my group and had a putt beside me right before me that he lipped out,” Stallings said. “I had a good visual, but still got lucky.”

A victory would be his first since the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open and would qualify him for the Masters next week. He hasn’t played in Augusta since a missed cut in 2014.

Kuchar was two strokes out of the lead entering the day, but he was in a six-way tie for the lead when he walked off the second green after a 4-foot birdie putt. He took the lead with a 16-footer on the next. The lead was two with a birdie from 17 feet on the fourth. But his three-putt inside 40 feet on the fifth soon had him back in a tie. Spaun birdied three of his first six holes and reached 10-under at No. 6.

It was the second time this week Spaun reached double digits and was on top of the leaderboard. On Friday, he reached 10-under and bogeyed three of four holes including a lost stroke at No. 9. On Saturday, he double-bogeyed the ninth.

“I just pulled my drive into the trees,” he said. “Had a shot and I had this huge rock right in front of my ball. Yeah, it was just one of those holes where it could have been a lot better, but ended up being a lot worse.”

LPGA

Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going Saturday in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship at Rancho Mirage, California.

Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on anther hot and sunny afternoon in the Coachella Valley for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70.

Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppie’s Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at history-packed Mission Hills.

Kupcho birdied eight of the first 12 holes in mostly calm conditions. After an opening par, the 24-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado birdied the next four. She added a birdie on No. 8 and opened the back nine with three straight birdies.

Tavatanakit appeared to be in position to cut into the lead on the par-5 11th when she hit her 256-yard second to 6 feet, with Kupcho in the left greenside bunker in two. But Tavatanakit missed the eagle putt and Kupcho got up-and-down for birdie, holing a 6-footer to match Tavatanakit.

Both players bogeyed the par-4 13th, and Kupcho stretched the lead to seven on the par-3 17th when she made a 10-foot birdie putt and Tavatanakit dropped a shot. Tavatanakit got one back with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Kupcho broke the 54-hole record of 14 under set by Pernilla Lindberg in 2018 and matched by Tavatanakit last year. Dottie Pepper set the 72-hole mark of 19-under 269 in 1999.

Jessica Korda was third at 9 under after a 67.

“They’re baking out these greens, so it’s really tough and you got to keep figuring out where to land it and how much it might roll out,” Korda said. “It’s playing a pretty big factor, especially on some of these pins.”

Annie Park shot a 73 to fall to 7 under.

Lexi Thompson, the 2014 champion, had a 71 match Brooke Henderson (67), Hannah Green (68), Gabriela Ruffels (71), Hyo Joo Kim (73) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (72) at 6 under.

“Score-wise, obviously, I have to shoot like lights out, but honestly just overall enjoying every single step of being the last round out here,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, they can get another event out here.”

Koerstz Madsen has a playoff victory and loss in her last two starts, beating Xiyu Lin three weeks ago in Thailand to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history and losing to Atthaya Thitikul last week in Carlsbad.

Second-round leader Hinako Shibuno had a 77 to drop 12 strokes back.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, the 2019 winner, was even par after a 74.

Brooke Seay, the Stanford junior who turned down a spot at Augusta to play the final event at Mission Hills, was the only one of the four amateurs in the field to make the cut. She was 1 over after a 75.

Champions

Steven Alker shot a tournament-record 10-under 62 at Biloxi, Mississippi, to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes after the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Alker had an 11-under 133 total at Grand Bear Golf Club, the first-year venue after the previous 10 editions were played at Fallen Oak.

“I just kind of dialed in my irons early on and took advantage of the par 5s, and obviously putted better,” Alker said. “You always putt well when you shoot 62. I just gave myself a lot of chances. Seemed like I was inside kind of 10 feet, 12 feet a lot today and I made some nice up-and-downs at the end.”

The 50-year-old from New Zealand won the TimberTech Championship in November for his lone PGA Tour Champions victory.

“I know I’ve got to keep the pedal to the metal and just keep going,” Alker said. “As I said, I just dialed in my wedges and hit some close shots early on. That’s the key out here. You’ve just got to keep hammering away.”

He broke the tournament record of 63 set by Fred Couples in 2012 and matched by Gene Sauers in 2017.

The 56-year-old Estes had a 64. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour.

“It would mean a lot,” Estes said. “I haven’t won a tournament since 2002 at the Kemper on the PGA Tour. … I’ve been through a lot. I’ve worked hard for the most part on my game, equipment, training, stuff like that. I’m just enjoying hitting more quality shots and putting better, too.”

Retief Goosen (67) and Paul Broadhurst (67) were 8 under. Goosen won the Hoag Classic a month ago in Newport Beach, California, in the last Champions event.

Alex Cejka (66), Doug Barron (67) and Paul Goydos (68) were 7 under.

Padraig Harrington, set to play in the Masters next week, was 5 under after a 72. Bernhard Langer, also headed to the Masters, was even par after a 71.