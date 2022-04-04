Michigan fifth-grader wins Drive, Chip & Putt national title at Augusta

Michigan already has made its mark on the 2022 Masters.

Bentley Coon, a fifth-grader at Bean Elementary School in Spring Arbor, won the Drive, Chip & Putt national championship for his age group at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, on the even of Masters week.

Coon won the boys 10-11 title, with his grandfather, Rusty Coon, on the bag, making the feat extra special.

"It was a great experience," Coon told Golf Channel on Sunday. "My grandpa's my role model. I know Dustin Johnson's my favorite player, but my grandpa's my role model."

Coon, who made nationals by winning a qualifier at Oakland Hills Country Club in October, edged out Hagen Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, by a half-point, 24.5-24, to win the championship.

Coon won the driving portion of the nationals with a tee shot of 225.7 yards, and finishing second in chipping, hitting an approach to 3 feet. That gave him cushion for the putting portion, which he acknowledged is the weakest part of his game.

He got his lengthy putt to within 2 feet, 3 inches. An inch farther away, and there would've been a playoff.

"It is my weakest skill," Coon said. "I don't know how in the world I got that to 2 feet, 3 inches, to get the win."

Coon, from Horton, just southwest of Jackson, is Michigan's first Drive, Chip & Putt national champion since Cheboygan's PJ Maybank in 2018. Coon accomplished the feat with father Brian and mother Amanda cheering from the gallery.

Afterward, Coon posed for pictures with his trophy and 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples. He said he plans to celebrate his victory with a vacation to North Carolina or South Carolina.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals is a collaborative effort by the USGA, Masters and PGA of America, and features eight champions — four each for boys and girls — in age groups ranging from 7 to 15. Masters champions Couples, Johnson, Bubba Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Mark O'Meara attended the event.

There's been plenty of Michigan flavor at Augusta lately. Last week, Michigan golfer Hailey Borja finished tied for 12th in the Augusta Women's Amateur, and this week, Michigan State's James Piot will play the Masters.

