Michigan State's James Piot will play with these two major champs in Masters debut

He already knew he'd be playing with Hideki Matsuyama. That's what happens at the Masters — the defending champion plays the first two rounds with the reigning U.S. Amateur champion.

On Tuesday morning, Michigan State senior James Piot learned the third member of the group.

It's some guy named Justin Thomas.

"He's been trending in the right direction for two decades or so," Michigan State head golf coach Casey Lubahn, on site in Augusta, Georgia, this week, joked Tuesday morning.

Between Thomas (14) and Matsuyama (eight), they have 22 PGA Tour victories between them, including two majors. Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship. Thomas is ranked seventh in the world golf rankings, while Matsuyama is ranked 12th. (Piot, if you were curious, is ranked 1,706th, but 60th in amateur rankings.)

The threesome will tee off at 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 1:52 p.m. in Friday's second round.

Piot, 23, a Canton native, is getting the full experience at Augusta National Golf Club. He's staying in the cramped, twin-bed-filled Crow's Nest, reserved for the six amateur competitors, through Tuesday night. On Tuesday, he played a practice round with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. On Monday, he played a practice round with PGA Tour winner Matthew Wolff, 22, then participated in the annual dinner for amateurs. On Sunday, playing with fellow amateur Aaron Jarvis, he sort of stalked Tiger Woods.

Woods, who officially announced Tuesday he was planning to play in the Masters less than 14 months after a devastating car accident, was playing ahead of Piot and Jarvis on Sunday, when Jarvis decided to ask Woods if they could join his group.

Woods, with a smile, politely declined, saying he was playing on his own Sunday.

Safe to say, the pace of play for Piot and Jarvis sped up on the back nine, as they were more concerned with watching Woods from a distance than they were in actually preparing for the tournament.

"Oh, yeah," Piot said. "Until then, we're in a practice round, the Masters, let's enjoy it. Then Tiger gets out there, what's he doing? What's he wearing? It's crazy how much effect he has on the game, and obviously it's really cool seeing him out here (Monday). You could hear the roars from across the course, and it's practice round day. So I can't imagine once we tee it up on Thursday."

Piot will be chasing Woods again Thursday, with Woods set to play in the group just in front of his threesome, with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Woods' group plays at 10:34 a.m. Thursday and 1:41 Friday.

Woods is playing the Masters for the first time since 2020. He's a five-time champ, most recently in 2019. This will mark his first official tournament since the car accident in California almost cost him a leg.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Piot played another practice round, with the course practically to himself.

"It was just me and my caddie (MSU assistant coach Dan Ellis)," Piot said Monday. "Nobody else, no members around the course. It was the craziest thing in the world having Augusta National to yourself. For a college guy, you really appreciate it. I mean, being an amateur and being able to be out at Augusta National alone, it was a memory I'll never forget."

Piot earned his ticket to Augusta by winning the U.S. Amateur championship at Oakmont last summer. He was the first Michigan native to win the U.S. Amateur. He accepted a sponsor's exemption into last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational, giving him his first taste of life on the PGA Tour stage, preparation for this week.

The Masters, the season's first major, starts early Thursday morning with the ceremonial tee shots from Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and, new this year, Tom Watson.

