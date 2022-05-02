Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets on sale today; kids get in free all week

Detroit — Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's first and only PGA Tour stop, are on sale today.

Tickets start at $60 for competition rounds, and will be digital and specific to a day of the tournament, which runs July 28-31 at Detroit Golf Club. Tickets are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

“As we enter our fourth year here in Detroit, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has established itself as a favorite summer tradition for residents of the city and beyond," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, said in a statement.

"Whether you’re looking to come out and watch the PGA Tour’s best golfers up close and personal or you’re just a fan of exciting community events and summer fun, there’s something for everyone. When you add in the positive impact that the Rocket Mortgage Classic makes every year through our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide, it’s an event that’s truly meaningful to our Detroit communities.”

Daily grounds passes will be $60 for the first round (Thursday, July 28), $70 for the second round and $80 for the third round and the fourth (final) round.

Hospitality tent options start at $100 per day for the LendingTree Lounge, which overlooks the 16th green, 16th fairway, 17th tee and 13th green, and $250 per day for the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club, which overlooks the 14th green, the par-3 15th and the 16th tee — or AREA 313, the signature three-hole stretch of the club.

Children 15 and younger will get in free for each of the competition rounds, when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Each adult can be accompanied by as many as four children.

Meanwhile, all fans get in free for the Tuesday, July 26, AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and Youth Golf Clinic, and the Wednesday, July 27, Pro-Am.

Parking will be $20 for competition rounds at Wayne State University with a shuttle to the club. Parking will be free for the practice days at Detroit Mercy with a shuttle to the club.

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, marking the PGA Tour's return to Michigan after a decade hiatus, drew massive crowds. Then, in 2020, there were no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, state restrictions were lifted shortly before the tournament, hindering ticket sales — though things swelled as the week went on thanks to Phil Mickelson's presence, and his public beef with this newspaper.

Tournament officials are optimistic that 2022 will be closer to 2019 in terms of attendance. They also hope moving the tournament off July 4 weekend will help in that regard.

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials haven't announced any player commitments yet, and that process will be delayed slightly from years past. With the tournament moving back nearly a month, it's the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs, so many of the players will want to know their position in the standings in deciding whether to play in Detroit.

Still, all past champions — Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Davis and Nate Lashley — are expected to attend, though DeChambeau's presence is pending based on his recovery from left-hand surgery, and, of course, Rocket Mortgage's chief ambassador Rickie Fowler will be a headliner again. Bubba Watson, the two-time Masters champion who has emerged as a big-time ambassador for this tournament, donating tens of thousands for local charities, has said he will be here, dispelling reports he plans to defect to the controversial Saudi-funded rival golf league. Locals Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland) and Ryan Brehm (Traverse City/Michigan State) also will be in the 156-player field.

