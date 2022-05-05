MSU's James Piot has to return the U.S. Amateur trophy — so the GAM bought him one to keep

Bath Township — In a little over three months, James Piot's reign as U.S. Amateur champion will end.

And so will his time with The Havemeyer Trophy, the most recognizable prize in amateur golf, which he soon will have to ship back to the United States Golf Association.

Thanks to the Golf Association of Michigan, however, Piot will receive a keepsake that he can keep forever. The United States Golf Association gives winners of the U.S. Amateur and other major championships an option to purchase a replica trophy, and the GAM decided to foot the bill on Piot's behalf.