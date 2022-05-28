As golfers pass by at Senior PGA, four kids take a (lemonade) stand against gun violence

Benton Harbor — If you're looking for the best deal on concessions at this week's Senior PGA Championship, look no further than the house off the third fairway at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores.

There's lemonade, Arnold Palmers, juice boxes and popcorn — and there are no prices.

Yet, the cost is steep, and impactful. Four kids — the Dudleys, ages 6 (in a week!) to 10 — are forwarding all the money they raise this week to Everytown.org in the wake of the latest deadly school shooting. Just off their back patio sits the Dudleys' makeshift stand, with a sign reading: "DONATE to END GUN VIOLENCE."

They had collected nearly $600 from intrigued golf fans as of early Saturday afternoon. They'll be back on the course Sunday for the final round of the second major of the Champions Tour's season.

"I was talking to them about what was going on in the country, then I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we gave them some money?' I said, 'What could we do?'" said Anne Dudley, the mom, who worked behind the scenes on cookies and popcorn, while the four oldest kids ran the stand. "They were already planning on having a lemonade stand because some of the neighbors told us it would be a cool weekend to have a lemonade stand. So I said, 'Let's give the money to help stop what happened.' And they said that's a good idea.

"All the four big ones are all in school and we just want to make sure they stay safe. I'm a pediatrician, so it's especially near and dear to my heart."

On Tuesday, a gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and shot and killed 19 young students and two teachers. That came 10 days after a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killed 10.

In November, a student at Oxford High School killed four classmates and injured seven others.

In 2021, there were more than 20,000 gun deaths in the United States, excluding suicides.

"For the money to give and donate to the families so that there's better laws for gun violence," Rosemary Dudley, 10, the oldest of the entrepreneurs, as a fourth-grader, said when asked why the lemonade stand.

"I also enjoy doing little businesses and selling, and I especially love to people just for fun."

There were plenty of people to talk to Saturday, particularly just past noon, as the leaders made their way down the third fairway, a short par 4. Good-size galleries followed along, and while golfers hit their shots — like when Brian Gay holed out from the greenside bunker for eagle — some fans followed the action, while others inquired about the makeshift concession stand.

"How much?" one customer after another asked.

"There is no price," Rosemary told one customer after another.

Then, one customer after another forked over fistfuls of ones and fives.

Joining Rosemary in the business: Brother James, 8, a second-grader; and twins, Lily and Jude, who will soon turn 6, and are in pre-K. The kids attend St. Joseph schools; the house is technically St. Joe.

At school in St. Joe, like at schools all over the country, active-shooter drills are common place.

"She told me, she's almost 6, she said, 'Oh, mom, I know about that: run, hide and fight,'" Anne said, pointing to Lily, recalling the conversation the family — led by Anne, the pediatrician, and husband Ryan, an anesthesiologist, both at Spectrum Health Lakeland — had early in the week about the tragedy in Texas.

"I couldn't really handle that very well. I just said, 'Of course that's what you do.' And she said, 'And you listen to your teacher.' I just said, 'Yeah, of course, that's what you do, and when you're hiding, you're praying and you're asking for protection to stay safe.'

"I said, 'I'm sorry it has to be that way. Let's help that not happen to other kids.'"

We're running a new-subscriber special.Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984