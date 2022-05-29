Inspiring, eh? Sarnia's Mike Weir set stage for Canada's next generation of elite golfers

Benton Harbor — No Canadian-born golfer won more tournaments on the PGA Tour than Mike Weir, who won eight, tying him with George Knudson.

But Weir did something Knudson never did — actually, no other Canadian male has ever done — in winning a major championship, at the 2003 Masters. It's hard for Weir, a native of Brights Grove, Ontario, just across the Blue Water Bridge from Port Huron, to comprehend it's almost been 20 years since he slipped on that Green Jacket.

"It doesn't feel that long," Weir said this week at the Senior PGA Championship. "That moment in time is very special. It's special to me. When I talk to different Canadians, it was special to a lot of people. It was one of those ones people tell me where they were when it happened. It's fun to hear those stories.

"It's been really special to represent not just myself, but the country, as well."

Weir's eight wins on the PGA Tour all came between 1999 and 2007, a good chunk of that span when he was among the best golfers in the world. He spent more than 100 weeks in the top 10 of the world golf rankings.

During that span, only one other Canadian-born male won on the PGA Tour, Ian Leggatt at the 2002 Tucson Open. Canadian citizen Stephen Ames won three times in that span, but he was born in Trinidad and Tobago.

Since 2014, four Canadian-born golfers have won on the PGA Tour — Nick Taylor twice, and Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes once each. Conners (33) and Hughes (72) are in the world top 100.

They were all kids when Weir, now 52, was in his prime. He certainly was an inspiration to the next generation of Canadian golfers.

"It gets brought to my attention a lot and I do take pride in it," Weir said. "They put their own work in, but if I inspire those young guys and inspire those young girls to believe that, you know, they can achieve — if they are from a small town in Canada that they can reach their dreams — I said that in my acceptance speech that night (when he won the Masters at Augusta National in 2003). That was my goal there when I won in 2003: That if this can inspire the next generation, that will be good for me."

The Canadian with the most professional wins is Brooke Henderson, with 10 on the LPGA Tour, including the 2016 Women's PGA Championship. Sandra Post (1968 LPGA Championship) joins Henderson and Weir among major champions.

Weir, who hasn't had full PGA Tour status since 2014 and has played sporadically on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours since, is on to the next phase of his golfing life now, on the Champions Tour, where he was playing in the final group Sunday. He began the day two shots off the lead, but slipped back early with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3. Weir, a left-hander whose swing resembles a slap shot, was trying to win in what essentially is his home state — he grew up a big Red Wings fan, and likened the massive Alfred S. Bourne Trophy, which stands 42 inches and weighs 36 pounds, to won of his favorite prizes in sports.

"Yeah," said Weir, "it's like the Stanley Cup of Champions Tour golf."

Working remote

Benton Harbor may be "remote" in terms of nearby major metro airports.

But it's far from the most remote place Colin Montgomerie has ever played a golf tournament.

Always a compelling story teller, Montgomerie, who won the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in 2014 for his first official win on American soil, told an absolute gem earlier this week.

"I won the 72-hole golf challenge in a day up in a place called Skellefteå," Montgomerie said. "Not many people have won a golf tournament in the Arctic Circle, so that was good. Seventy-two holes in a day, I was knackered. My last tee-off time was 2 o'clock in the morning and it was June 21, obviously, midday, midsummer's day in Sweden and the Arctic Circle doesn't get dark. That's getting up there. That's remote."

That's quite the marathon day.

But don't even ask Montgomerie if he took a cart. OK, we did anyway.

"We don't do buggies in Europe, no," he said with a smile. "That's why we call them buggies, not cars, yeah. Our Queen can go in a buggy, but that's good for her. We don't use buggies, no, no. I don't think buggies should be — I really don't think buggies should be on a golf course, to be honest with you."

The PGA of America doesn't allow carts, except for medical exemptions. There were three exemptions given this week, out of a field of 156 — including John Daly, who withdrew anyway, after a first-round 72. That said, technically, every player took carts at some point. Some holes at Harbor Shores have very long distances between one green and the next tee, so there were shuttles.

Chips & divots

►Interesting situation during Saturday's third round at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores. Padraig Harrington, who won the PGA Championship in 2008 at Oakland Hills, suffered a neck strain on the fifth hole that was so severe, he couldn't pick up a club. Rules officials gave him 15 minutes to undergo rapid treatment, and he continued his round and shot a 68. He entered the final round five shots back.

►Among charitable initiatives this week, the Senior PGA Championship donated $50,000 each to Curious Kids' Museum and the YMCA of Greater Michiana, and Jack and Barbara Nicklaus again pledged two $25,000 scholarships to two students at Lake Michigan College to continue their education.

►The Senior PGA Championship returns to Benton Harbor in 2024.

Up next

The Senior PGA Championship was the first of the major golf tournaments in Michigan this year. The others:

►Meijer LPGA Classic, June 16-19, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

►Great Lakes Bay Invitational, July 13-16, Midland Country Club

►Rocket Mortgage Classic, July 28-31, Detroit Golf Club

►Ally Challenge, Aug. 26-28, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

