Steven Alker blisters Harbor Shores with 63 for first senior major, denying Bernhard Langer his 12th

Benton Harbor — Chalk one up for the "new" guy.

Steven Alker, a 50-year-old from New Zealand who never won on the PGA Tour, stormed from four shots back to start the day to win the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores.

Alker used nine birdies to fire an 8-under 63 for a three-shot triumph in the Champions Tour's second major of the season.

In winning, Alker held off World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer, who started the day two shots back and tied for the lead with a front-nine 32, then took the lead by one at No. 10. But, stunningly, Langer — seeking a record 12th senior major (he owns the record at 11) and a 44th Champions Tour win (Hale Irwin is tops all-time, at 45) — made three straight bogeys on the back nine, at Nos. 12-14, to fall out of contention.

Langer, 64, so steady for so many decades, had made three bogeys all week entering the final round.

"He seemed to be in complete control, didn't see him miss a single shot in that nine-hole period," NBC's Gary Koch said on the broadcast, of Langer's front nine. "Just very uncharacteristic. Poor shots, poor decisions."

Langer, a two-time Masters champion, made a bad mistake at the par-4 12th, one of the easier holes on the course — Colin Montgomerie made an eagle-2 early in the day — when he found the fairway but pushed his approach into the right rough. He had a nasty lie, could only hack out to 30 feet, and missed. Then, at the par-3 13th, he pulled his tee shot, again into the rough, and again into a bad lie. He couldn't get up and done. Then, at the par-4 14th, a brutal hole, he found the rough left of the fairway, pulled his approach into the rough, and made another bogey. Following the approach into the 14th, Langer flipped his club, the perfectionist not pleased with the meltdown.

Langer began the back nine with a one-shot lead, but trailed by five after the 15th. When he made birdie at the 16th hole, Langer let out a sarcastic "woo" and fist pump, knowing his chances were long gone.

That's, in part, because Alker was making a big-time move.

He fell back a ways when he made two double-bogeys in Saturday's third round, but opened Sunday with a 32. He made four birdies in a row from Nos. 8-11, and missed a short birdie putt at 12. Alker then made a birdie at the par-5 15th, the stuffed his approach at the par-4 16th for another.

The 63 — saved when his tee shot on 18 just avoided the hazard right of the fairway, and then with a nice up and down to seal the deal — was the low round of the day, and matches the low final round in Senior PGA Championship history.

For Alker, who turned 50 last July, it's his fourth Champions Tour win, all in his last 11 starts. He leads the Charles Schwab Cup points race, and adds another $630,000 — plus a spot in the 2023 PGA Championship — to his season haul.

His career resume also includes three wins on the PGA Tour of Australasia and four on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Stephen Ames, 58, who held a two-shot lead to start the day, finished second at 13 under after a 70, done in by a poor tee shot at the 453-yard, par-4 14th, where his tee shot found the hazard to the right. He was able to find his ball and play it, hacking out to the fairway, but he couldn't convert the par putt. That dropped into her 13 under, just as Alker was making birdie at 15 to get to 15 under.

When Ames made bogey after missing the green at the par-3 17th and Alker made his 4-footer for par at No. 18, the tournament was officially decided.

Alker actually was presented the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy before the last group finished.

Langer finished in third place at 10 under, ending with a double-bogey at the par-4 18th for a final-round 71. His tee shot found the water right; he actually considered playing the ball out of the hazard, but with third place secured, he thought better of it.

Mike Weir, like Langer a former Masters champion, tied for fourth after a 72. Weir started the day two back with Langer, but quickly built himself a hole with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3. Also fourth were Paul Goydos (71), Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) and KJ Choi, who shot up the leaderboard with a 65, which was second only to Alker on a day where scoring was tougher with some stiff wind gusts.

Montgomerie (68), who won the Senior PGA here in 2014, and Brandt Jobe (69), father of Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe, were among a group of players at 8 under, tied for eighth. Defending champion Alex Cejka (he won at Southern Hills) finished 13th at 6 under, after a final-round 72. Ernie Els (71) and Darren Clarke (68) headlined a group at 6 under, tied for 14th.

Tracy Phillips, from Oklahoma, was the low club pro, at 5 under. Of the 39 club pros in the field, seven made the cut, and Phillips was the only one to finish under par. He finished tied for 17th.

The Senior PGA Championship returns to Benton Harbor in 2024.

Senior PGA winners at Harbor Shores

►2022: Steven Alker, -16

►2020: Canceled by COVID-19

►2018: Paul Broadhurst, -19

►2016: Rocco Mediate, -19

►2014: Colin Montgomerie, -13

►2012: Roger Chapman, -13

