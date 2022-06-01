Epson Tour stop in Ann Arbor may be finale for UM golf coach AJ Newell — and she's OK with that

Ann Arbor — AJ Newell thought her competitive golf career was over.

Turns out, there's at least one last hurrah. And if that's the last, she's plenty content with that.

Newell, who just finished her first season as an assistant golf coach for the Michigan women's team, has received a sponsor's exemption into the Epson Tour's tournament at Travis Pointe Country Club from June 16-18. The Epson Tour, the developmental circuit of the LPGA (the equivalent of the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour), is bringing the tournament to Travis Pointe for the first time. The club hosted an LPGA tournament from 2016-18.

"I'm mainly filled with gratitude, because there were some times throughout this where I wasn't sure if I'd get to play golf again," Newell said after playing 18 practice holes at the club Wednesday (she missed two fairways, by our unofficial count, and by only a few feet each time).

"This may be my last event. ... It feels like I'm closing the chapter, but I'm doing it on my own terms."

Newell, 29, played golf at Tennessee before turning pro, and had status on the Epson Tour (then the Symetra Tour) from 2016-20, with one year on the LPGA. In 35 Symetra events, she made 13 cuts, with three top-10 finishes, her best being a tie for fourth in New York in 2017.

In 2020, she played one event, before COVID-19 shut things down. She practiced hard anticipating a return to the season, and then her back — surgically repaired when she was in college — flared up again. She tried to work through it, but when one day she couldn't feel her toes, she knew she needed surgery, which she had in the fall of 2020. She didn't pick up a club for six months. In the interim, she started teaching kids at her home club near Tampa, Florida, when one day she got a Facebook message from UM coach Jan Dowling.

That was a funny story. Newell had just downloaded Facebook to her phone that morning — "I was trying not to be on social media" — when Dowling, an assistant at Tennessee when Newell was playing there, inquired about her interest in college coaching. Newell showed interest, and Dowling mentioned an opening at Michigan. Timing wasn't perfect. She'd just bought a house in Florida. But a supportive fiance suggested she go for it, Newell did, and played a major role in the team winning its first-ever Big Ten championship. For two months while Dowling was on maternity leave, Newell served as interim head coach.

Now, Newell is certain that is her future, in college coaching. But she still has a bit of competitive fire.

And that'll be on full display in Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA, sponsored by the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. It'll be Newell's first competitive tournament in more than two years. She first started playing tournaments at 5.5 years old; that first one was a six-hole tournament, and the holes were about 150 yards.

"I do miss competing," Newell said. "That's a super-fun feeling for me. That's what I'm most looking forward to for the tournament, those first-tee jitters again."

Newell will be joined in the field by Michigan golfer Ashley Lau and Eastern Michigan golfer Kyleigh Dull, who have received sponsor's exemptions into the $200,000-purse tournament. A third exemption to a college player will be announced in the coming two weeks.

Tournament week features practice rounds June 13 and 14, and a pro-am June 15, followed by three days of competition. Admission for fans will be free. The Epson Tour plays in Harris, Michigan, the following week, in the Island Resort Championship from June 24-26, and has the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek from July 29-31.

The LPGA is in Michigan from June 16-19 with the Meijer LPGA Classic outside Grand Rapids and July 13-16 with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland.

