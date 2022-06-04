Saturday's golf: Lee shoots 67, opens 3-shot lead in U.S. Women’s Open

Steve Reed

Associated Press

Southern Pines, N.C. — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission.

The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“My approach (Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days – I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” Lee said.

At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Lee said. “If I play good, it’s going to come with it, right?”

The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour’s last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She’s trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.

Harigae shot a 70. England’s Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68.

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko and American Nelly Korda, the top players in the world ranking, failed to take advantage of moving day.

The top-ranked Ko struggled with her putter and finished at even-par 71, leaving her tied for fourth place at 6 under with three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Lydia Ko, Hye-Jin Choi and amateur Ingrid Lindblad. Lydia Ko had the best round of the day with a 66, while Lin shot 67, Jim Young Ko 71 and Nodqvist and Choi 72.

Korda was 4 under after a 70.

“Definitely not the finish I wanted,” said Korda, who bogeyed the last three holes after battling to get to 7 under. “That was tough. I’m sure that was tough to watch, too.”

It appeared Harigae might make a run when she used a pitching wedge from 115 yards and her ball rolled within an inch from the cup. She tapped in for birdie and moved to 10 under, taking a one-shot lead over Lee.

But that seemed to awaken Lee.

Lee stormed back, making birdies on Nos. 9, 10, 11 and 12 to get to 13 under and took a four-shot lead after Harigae bogeyed 11 and 12. Lee repeatedly outdrove Harigae and used solid approach shots to set up putts of 12, 12, 8 and 6 feet, all of which she made during the four-hole run.

Harigae birdied the 16th to pull within three.

“She hit some great shots the next few holes, and I just couldn’t keep up with that,” Harigae said.

Said Lee: “I didn’t really think about how Mina was playing. I was just trying to make as many birdies as I could just to try and post a good score. I didn’t really notice her playing that much because I was really kind of in my zone.”

Lindblad provided a little excitement early on when she birdied three of her first four holes to move into the tie for the lead at 9 under, creating a buzz around course over whether she could become only the second amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open and the first since 1967.

However, the LSU player from Sweden played the final 14 holes in 3-over par.

“It was a good start, and then I kind of hit a really bad shot on five and made bogey,” Lindblad said.

If she wins, she would be unable to collect the $1.8 million first-place prize because of her amateur status.

PGA

Billy Horschel is more concerned with the way he is playing than the size of his lead in the Memorial at Dublin, Ohio. Either way, he’s in good shape going into the final round.

On a Muirfield Village course that is getting increasingly firmer, Horschel hasn’t made a bogey since the 10th hole of his opening round. There wer efive players tied for the lead at one point. Horschel finished the day five shots ahead.

It was the second straight year for a big 54-hole lead at the Memorial. Horschel at least get a chance to finish the job.

One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead – only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test – Horschel delivered a gem on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon with a 7-under 65 for his largest 54-hole lead of his career.

Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.

He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72).

“I just go to the tee understanding I’m leading the tournament. I know I’ve got however many shots I have ahead,” Horschel said. “I’m not going to be protective, I’m not going to be overly aggressive. I’m going to play the way I have the last three days. We’re going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it’s going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow.”

He will be going for his sixth individual title and seventh PGA Tour victory.

Daniel Berger had a 67 and six shots behind along with Jhonattan Vegas and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who hasn’t had a top-five finish since the 2019 Masters.

“I’m just happy to be up there,” Molinari said. “Billy is a really good player, but in golf you never know. On a course like this, it’s showing today that if you hit the fairways you get plenty of chances and you can shoot 6-, 7-under par. If you start missing fairways it’s a whole different challenge. I think there’s going to be an outside chance, but it’s just nice to be kind of up there.”

Smith started with a one-shot lead and ran into trouble immediately, with bogeys from the bunker on the first two holes. He played alongside Denny McCarthy, who on three occasions in the first hour was putting for birdie from closer than where Smith was putting for par.

It was a struggle for Smith to get back to even for the day, but by then, Horschel was starting to pull away from everybody.

He took the lead with a wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 seventh, and then stuffed his tee shot to a front pin within 6 feet on the par-3 eighth. He made birdie on all the par 5s. The four times he missed the green, he chipped in on No. 1 for birdie and made tough saves from bunkers and a delicate pitch behind the 12th green that ran quickly away from him.

Smith saved himself one shot at the end. The greens are firm enough that anything in the rough makes it hard to stop near the hole. Smith’s shot from deep grass right of the 18th fairway bounded to the back of the green with a front pin. The Aussie went with a flop shop that trickled near the hole and settled 3 feet away for par.

“It was a nice one to get par out of,” Smith said. “There was lots of not-so-good stuff out there today, and just stuck in there. Managed to have a couple of birdies on that back nine. Just nice to get away with level par and keep myself in the tournament. I think especially today it could have got away from me a little bit.”

Rory McIlroy started the third round just three shots out of the lead, but as everyone else around him was piling up birdies, McIlroy was stuck on pars. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 11th hole and shot 73 to fall four shots behind.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay began his round by pulling his tee shot into a stream and making double bogey. He atoned for that with a pair of eagles, finished with three straight par putts from outside 8 feet and shot 69. He was seven beind.

That would appear to be too far back – the largest comeback at the Memorial is five shots, most recently 15 years ago by K.J. Choi. Then again, players have rallied from seven shots behind to win the last two weeks by Sam Burns at Colonial and by Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s any different,” Wise said. “Anything is possible.”

Champions

Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard at Des Moines, Iowa, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under – making an eagle and three birdies – to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

“Things are going well,” Alker said “And my caddie is saying I have got a good plan. I’m just in a good place. Just hitting the targets that I need to. And obviously putting nicely this week, too.”

Alker is trying to win for the fifth time in his last 12 events. The 50-year-old New Zealander spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Last week at Benton Harbor, he closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.

Alker birdied fourth of the first holes and added another on the par-5 eighth in a front-nine 31, then holed a 20-footer from the fringe on the par-5 13th and made his final birdie of the day on the par-5 15th.

Kelly had six straight birdies in a 66. The birdie run ended on the par-4 18th when he left a 20-footer a foot short.

“The way Alker’s playing, it’s going to take a minimum of 6 (under Sunday), I would say,” Kelly said. “But if it’s raining, all bets are off and see what happens. Mother Nature dictates scores more than anything. But you got a guy with a hot hand right now, and certainly can’t let him skate away early.”

The 60-year-old Triplett followed an opening 63 with a 68.

Quigley shot 66, making birdies on the final three holes.

Bernhard Langer was a stroke back after a 66. The 64-year-old German star birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round.

Steve Stricker was 8 under after a 67 a week after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA because of a positive COVID-19 test result. He won the major in Alabama in his previous start.

Fred Couples also was in the group at 8 under, shooting 69.

Defending champion Stephen Ames was 6 under after a 67.

Europe

A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open at Winsen, Germany, with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks.

The Frenchman, winner of the Dutch Open last weekend, shot a 1-under 71 thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole in one on the par-3 second.

Perez moved from two behind overnight leader and playing partner Jordan Smith to one in front of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden (71) and Julien Brun of France (71).

Lagergren led by two at the 15th but made a double bogey on the 16th and dropped another shot on the last hole.

Brun led the field after birdies on the 15th and 16th but he double-bogeyed the 18th after finding water, leaving Perez on top of the leaderboard at 5 under.

Lagergren and Brun were on 4 under, and Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (70) and Li Haotong of China (71) were on 3 under.

Smith carded a 5-over 77 and dropped four shots behind.