Oakland's Brian Stuard qualifies for another U.S. Open; he'll join MSU's James Piot

If Springfield Country Club ever wants to host a PGA Tour event, it'll have an ambassador in Brian Stuard.

Stuard, the Jackson native and Oakland alum, breezed through U.S. Open qualifying Monday at the club in Springfield, Ohio, just outside Dayton, and will play the major championship for a fifth time in six years. Stuard shot rounds of 68 and 65 to finish the day at 7 under, one shot off of medalist honors. He easily took one of the eight U.S. Open spots up for grabs.

This will be Stuard's 11th major-championship appearance, seven of them U.S. Opens. All seven times, he advanced to the U.S. Open by qualifying at Springfield Country Club.

Stuard's made one U.S. Open cut, tying for 65th in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

The U.S. Open is next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Stuard, 39, will be joined at The Country Club by James Piot, the recently graduated Michigan State golf star who is in the field for winning the 2021 U.S. Amateur. Piot recently joined the new Saudi-funded LIV tour, which could keep him off the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future. But the United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that LIV players still will be allowed to compete in next week's U.S. Open.

This will the second major for Piot, 23, who played in the Masters in April, missing the cut. He has forfeited his invitation to the British Open by turning professional. The U.S. Open no longer requires an amateur qualifier to retain amateur status in order to play.

Missing out on qualifying in Springfield was PGA Tour player Ryan Brehm, a Traverse City native and Michigan State alum who won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. Being an event played opposite another PGA Tour tournament, that win didn't get him into the U.S. Open, and he finished Monday's 36 holes at even par, along with Michigan State player and reigning Michigan Open champion Bradley Smithson. Ann Arbor's Patrick Wilkes-Krier finished at 1 over.

The U.S. Senior Open will be played later this month, June 23-26, at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Lake Orion Champions Tour member Tom Gillis will be there after qualifying last month. Playing a qualifier at his home course, The Bear's Club, Gillis shot 65 to win the qualifier by three shots. Jerry Gunthorpe, of Ovid near Lansing, will be in the field after finishing runner-up at last year's U.S. Senior Amateur. Bloomfield Hills' James Barnes and Harbor Springs' Jeff Roth will be alternates after their qualifying round at Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984