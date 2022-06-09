Rocket Mortgage cuts ties with paid ambassador Bryson DeChambeau

Detroit — Rocket Mortgage has terminated its business relationship with top golfer Bryson DeChambeau, effectively immediately, over the 2020 U.S. Open winner's decision to depart the PGA Tour for the new and controversial LIV tour.

Rocket Mortgage made the announcement Thursday afternoon, a day after DeChambeau's defection to the Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

DeChambeau had been a Rocket Mortgage pitchman since April 2021.

He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020.

"Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host," the Detroit-based home-lending giant said in a statement to The News on Thursday. "The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city.

"Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to include several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand.

"As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series. Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson.

"We wish him well in his future success."

As part of his deal with Rocket Mortgage, of which terms weren't publicly disclosed, DeChambeau appeared in a series of commercials, wore the company's logo on the sleeve of shirts during tournaments, and made a few corporate appearances every year.

But on Wednesday, he became the latest big-name golfer to commit to play on the LIV golf tour, which debuted in London on Thursday. DeChambeau makes his LIV golf tour debut in the second tournament, set for Oregon later this month.

He is receiving a reported $100 million to play the LIV tour; other nine-figure deals have gone to Phil Mickelson ($200 million) and Dustin Johnson ($125 million). Mickelson and Johnson also have lost lucrative sponsorship deals in joining the LIV tour. Johnson still wore adidas and TaylorMade logos Thursday; Mickelson was wearing no corporate logos on his clothing Thursday, with just his own personal logo on his cap.

Most corporations have steered clear of the LIV golf tour, which doesn't have a TV partner. Its tournaments are airing on YouTube and Facebook, without commercials.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday it was banning all its members who chose to play in the Saudi-backed tour. (That doesn't include recent MSU grad James Piot, who was not a PGA Tour member.) The players remain eligible for the four majors, including next week's U.S. Open. Piot is in that field as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion.

Rocket Mortgage's other ambassadors include Rickie Fowler, who has shown interest in the LIV tour but remains committed to the PGA Tour for now, and Lexi Thompson, who will play in next week's Meijer LPGA Classic outside Grand Rapids.

DeChambeau, 28, is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, one of the victories coming at Detroit Golf Club in 2020, when he used booming drives to win by two strokes.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1994