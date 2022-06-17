Sibling rivalry: Anci Dy beats older sister to win Michigan Women's Amateur

The sister act went extra acts.

In a thrilling finale to the 106th Michigan Women's Amateur, Anci Dy held off older sister Anika on the 21st hole of the championship match to claim the trophy Friday at Great Oaks Country Club in Rochester.

Anci, 19, who plays at the University of Indianapolis, led by three holes through 12 holes, before Anika, 20, who plays at Michigan, won three of the last six holes, including the par-5 18th with par to force extra holes.

On the third sudden-death hole, Anci sealed the deal.

"I think she's really proud of me," Anci said of Anika, who turns 21 next month, in post-round comments made to a reporter for the Golf Association of Michigan. "I think she was able to see where I've come from with my game from a few years ago to now."

Said Anika, a former Michigan Women's Open champion: "I'm disappointed with how the golf turned out, obviously, but if I had to lose to anyone, I'm glad it was my sister."

This is the second time the sisters have met in match play, with Anika beating Anci in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Michigan Women's Amateur at Saginaw Country Club.

The sisters are from Traverse City.

To reach the final, Anci beat last year's runner-up, Mikaela Shulz of West Bloomfield, in 20 holes, rallying four a whopping four down through six holes. The match was tied after the 13th hole. Anci then won with a par on the 20th hole, as she did against her sister on the 21st.

Meanwhile, Anika beat future Western Michigan golfer Megha Vallabhaneni of Northville, 3 and 2.

Anci's putting led her to the title, with clutch putts in both the semifinal and final Friday. Anci already had been the longer hitter of the two sisters, by far.

"It's been a long time since I felt really good about my game in the summer," Anci said. "This is one of those tournaments on the bucket list, so it's really cool to start off my summer that way.

"Then to play Anika in the final match and get her in the end, it makes it all seem even better."

