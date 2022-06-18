Nelly Korda atop major-like leaderboard entering final round of Meijer LPGA Classic

Belmont, Michigan — This isn't a major. That's happening outside Boston, the men's U.S. Open.

But on a glorious Saturday afternoon at historic Blythefield Country Club, there was definitely a major-championship vibe — from the leaderboard that was jam-packed with the world's top-ranked players, to the thunderous roar at the 18th green when one of women's golf's most electric players, Nelly Korda, drained a 25-foot bending putt for eagle to take the lead entering Sunday's final round.

Korda fired a third-round 66 to take a one-shot lead at day's end, as she looks to become the first player to win the Meijer LPGA Classic in back-to-back years.

But it won't be easy, with the five closest pursuers who all also are major champions, and all are in the top 16 in the world rankings. Five of the top six are in the top eight in the world rankings, and Jennifer Kupcho, who starts Sunday one shot back after a third-round 69, is ranked 16th.

Korda, world No. 2, was at 18 under; Kupcho was at 17 under; and four others within five shots of the lead.

"This tournament always attracts a lot of the top girls, so it's cool," Korda said. "Obviously, anything can happen and there is a lot of girls that are close to me and Jennifer."

Three shots back at 15 under was 2017 and 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson (world No. 8), following a 67; at 14 under was Lexi Thompson (No. 7), who shot 68. Minjee Lee (No. 3), the winner of the U.S. Open two weeks ago, and Lydia Ko (No. 4), like Korda a former world No. 1, were at 13 under, following rounds of 66 and 65, respectively.

And, just for good measure, world No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul was at 12 under, after a 67.

It's all set up for another thrilling finish at the Meijer, just outside Grand Rapids, where the winning score each of the last three years has been at least 20 under — with Korda finishing a record 25 under in 2021.

This is just Korda's second start since undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot this spring, though finishing tied for eighth in her first tournament back — the always-challenging U.S. Women's Open — should've been a pretty good indicator she was poised to contend again this week.

She got off to a bit of a slow start Saturday, with pars on each of her first six holes. And when you make pars at Blythefield, you'll losing ground in a hurry. But she then birdied the par-3 seventh and eagled the par-5 eighth, hitting a 7 iron approach to 15 feet.

"That was a nice kick-start to the round," said Korda, 23.

It was a battle all day at the top of the leaderboard between the two players in the last group out, Korda and Kupcho, 25, who picked up her first LPGA win earlier this year, a major, the Chevron. Kupcho wasn't as sharp as Korda, particularly with the driver. She hit just six of 13 fairways, but kept it together mostly.

That was until the short par-4 17th, where she missed her tee shot in the right rough. Despite having less than 100 yards in, she had no angle at the flag because of overhanging trees, left her approach short, chipped to 5 feet but missed the putt. That was her first bogey of the tournament.

That also tied her with Korda, the first time Korda had been in the lead Saturday.

One hole later, she had the lead by herself, when she found the front of the par-5 18th green in two, then rolled in a long, left-to-right breaker that just fell into the cup, triggering a huge roar from the gallery.

It was Korda's second eagle of the day and third of the week. Kupcho, meanwhile, was inside Korda in two, but missed her putt, settled for birdie and now will start Sunday one back.

Kupcho immediately went to the range after her round to work on a number of things, but mostly drivers. Think she figured things out?

"I guess we'll find out tomorrow," Kupcho said with a laugh. "It wasn't too pretty.

"I didn't have it today. I was just trying to keep myself in it."

That, she certainly did — but there are a whole lot of players, and top-caliber players at that, still in it with one round to go. And what a round it could be. They say anything can happen on the back nine Sunday, but at Blythefield, with three reachable par 5s on that inward nine, it's particularly true.

Henderson, 24, had five birdies to no bogeys in her third round, getting things going with three straight birdies on the back, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker at the 13th. She missed a short birdie putt that would've given her four in a row.

Thompson, 27, also shot a bogey-free round Saturday, with a mini-surge on the back with birdies at 13 and 14. She missed a short birdie putt at the 18th.

She's four shots back, the same number she trailed entering the final round in 2015, when she won. Asked if this is a good course to be chasing, giving the back-nine par 5s, she shrugged.

"I guess. The leaders are gonna birdie them, too," Thompson said. "You have to just play this golf course and realize you have to make a lot of birdies. You have to come out here firing."

That's certainly what Ko, 25, did Saturday, firing her 7-under 65, matching the low round of the day. She started the day tied for 17th, and enters the final round tied for fifth with Lee, 26.

Madelene Sagstrom was tied for seventh at 12 under, while Nelly's older sister, Jessica, headlined a group at 11 under after firing a 69. She was tied for ninth, along with Leona Maguire (68; runner-up to Nelly Korda in 2021), Anna Nordqvist (70), Caroline Masson (70) and Carlota Ciganda (72).

LPGA legend Cristie Kerr, at age 44, was part of a group at 10 under, after shooting a 65 earlier Saturday.

Kerr finished her round well before Korda even teed off Saturday, but will be closer together Sunday. They won't crown a major champion here Sunday — but it promises to be one heck of a lead-in to next week's Women's PGA Championship outside Washington, D.C.

"It's a great golf course to play before a major," said Nelly Korda, who last year won the Meijer, then the PGA the following week. "Typically, you have to go low and put a lot of pressure on yourself.

"I'm excited to give it a go these next 18 holes."

