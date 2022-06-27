Two big names, including ex-Masters champ, commit to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — Two more golfers ranked in the top 50 in the world have committed to playing the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time next month.

Patrick Cantlay, No. 7 in the world, and Adam Scott, No. 40 in the world and the 2013 Masters champion, will tee it up at Detroit Golf Club when the PGA Tour returns for the fourth playing of the Rocket, from July 28-31.

Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, made the announcement Monday, while projecting the 2022 field as, "The best Rocket Mortgage Classic that we've ever had."

Cantlay, 30, is the reigning FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year, who has won seven times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the Zurich Classic, a two-man team event, with Xander Schauffele in April. Cantlay's biggest victory was the Tour Championship in September 2021; he's won the Memorial twice.

Scott, 41, was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world from May 2014 through August 2014, on the heels of his Masters triumph in 2013, when he beat Angel Cabrera in a playoff. He has won 31 professional tournaments around the world, including 14 times on the PGA Tour. Those wins include The Players Championship in 2004, Tour Championship in 2006, and two World Golf Championship events.

Scott's fellow Australian, Cam Davis, won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff for his first PGA Tour victory. Davis was back in town Monday for Rocket Mortgage Classic media day.

Cantlay and Scott mark the second round of player commitments for the 156-player Rocket Mortgage Classic. Among those announced last week were Will Zalatoris (world No. 13), Tony Finau (16), Kevin Kisner (28), Cameron Young (32) and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (47), as well as RMC spokesman Rickie Fowler, former PGA Championship winner and ex-world No. 1 Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Davis.

Michigan men Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland) and Ryan Brehm (Traverse City/Michigan State) will play, too.

More big names are expected to commit the coming weeks, once players finalize their schedules. The FedEx Cup playoffs start the week after the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The field is shaping up to be among the deepest in the tournament's history, despite the defections of 2020 winner Bryson DeChambeau, three-time participant Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson to the LIV golf tour. The latest notable departure to LIV is Matthew Wolff, a regular Rocket Mortgage Classic participant who finished second in 2020, three shots behind DeChambeau.

The LIV tour, financed by Saudi Arabia funds, is playing the same week as the Rocket, in New Jersey.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: July 28-31

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Cameron Davis

Tickets: RocketMortgageClassic.com

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984