Check out who's teeing it up in Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — With its new place on the PGA Tour schedule, just before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and because of the new LIV Golf Tour, the field for the fourth Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club has been somewhat slow to develop.

But it's not stopping some big names from coming out, led by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler among the early commitments.

The tournament is set for July 28-31, with Cam Davis back as the defending champion.

The field will feature 156 golfers, including some exemptions — one being the winner of the second annual John Shippen National Invitational, the weekend before the Rocket — as well as Monday qualifiers.

Here's a look at all the commitments (Updated July 3):

►Ryan Brehm

►Patrick Cantlay

►Cam Davis

►Jason Day

►Tony Finau

►Rickie Fowler

►Kevin Kisner

►Matt Kuchar

►Justin Rose

►Adam Scott

►Brian Stuard

►Cameron Young

►Will Zalatoris

Rocket Mortgage Classic

►When: July 28-31

►Where: Detroit Golf Club

►Defending champion: Cam Davis

►Tickets: Starting at $60; details at RocketMortgageClassic.com

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984