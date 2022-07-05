Registration now open for 2022 Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest

Ever had an ace? Then step right up.

The Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest returns for 2022, with some pretty cool prizes up for grabs in several categories, flighted by age and gender.

The contest is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up for your tee time HERE. After signing up, you will be emailed in advance of the contest, with your scheduled tee-time range.

The contest is open to any golfer who has ever made a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course. (We use the honor system. This is golf, after all.) Each contestant will get two shots, and the closest to the hole in each category takes the prize. There also is a prize for the closest shot of the day, regardless of category. And if there are multiple aces, the names will be placed into a hat, and the the winner will be drawn at random. But fear not. In the history of the GAM/Detroit News Hole-In-One contest, there never has actually been an ace.

There is no cost to participate, though the event is a fundraiser for the Folds of Honor Foundation Scholarship fund, with modest donations accepted and encouraged. All proceeds will go to Folds of Honor.

