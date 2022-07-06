See which four major champs just joined the Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Detroit — Four more major champions, including a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, have committed to play the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club later this month.

Davis Love III, who continues to play occasionally on the PGA Tour even at age 58, is among the latest player commitments. Love, a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, has won 21 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship. He famously came so close to winning the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. He's a two-time Ryder Cup captain.

He is joined in the latest round of commitments by fellow major champions Stewart Cink (2009 British Open), Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open) and Keegan Bradley (2011 PGA), who between them have won 16 times on the PGA Tour.

Bradley (41), Woodland (91) and Cink (95) are in the top 100 in the world golf rankings.

Also committing Wednesday were world No. 30 Harris English, a four-time PGA Tour winner; Brandt Snedeker, a nine-time PGA Tour winner; and Mackenzie Hughes, No. 70 in the world.

"We're still out doing recruiting, leaning on guys in the top 20 in the world to make a decision," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket, said at Detroit Golf Club late last month.

He said the field is shaping up to be, "The best Rocket Mortgage Classic that we've ever had."

The latest commitments join previous Rocket Mortgage Classic pledges such as Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Adam Scott Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris. Defending champion Cam Davis also will be in the field, of course.

The fourth Rocket Mortgage Classic is set for July 28-31, the week before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, which is why Detroit's field has been somewhat slow to come together.

