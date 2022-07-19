Max Homa, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson among additions to Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Detroit — With the first tee shot set to be fired in a little more than a week at Detroit Golf Club, the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape, as four more noteworthy golfers committed to the PGA Tour event on Monday.

Included in the latest round of commitments is Max Homa, the No. 21-ranked player in the world, who ranks 11th in the current FedExCup standings and has won four times on Tour.

Also set to tee it up when play begins on July 28 are a pair of major winners: Webb Simpson, who won the 2012 U.S. Open, and Zach Johnson, winner of the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. Johnson, who will be making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut, is also the 2023 Ryder Cup captain.

The final commitment comes from three-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ, the current driving-distance leader on Tour. His best finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was a tie for 12th in 2020.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field now includes 11 major-championship winners, 15 players within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, 11 golfers who have won this season on the PGA Tour and 24 players who are ranked within the top 50 of the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 FedExCup standings.

The tournament is set for July 28-31, with Cam Davis back as the defending champion.

The field will feature 156 golfers, including some exemptions — one being the winner of this weekend’s second annual John Shippen National Invitational — as well as Monday qualifiers.

Here's a look at all the commitments (Updated July 19):

►Keegan Bradley

►Ryan Brehm

►Patrick Cantlay

►Cameron Champ

►Stewart Cink

►Cam Davis

►Jason Day

►Harris English

►Tony Finau

►Rickie Fowler

►Chris Gotterup

►Cole Hammer

►Max Homa

►Mackenzie Hughes

►Zach Johnson

►Kevin Kisner

►Matt Kuchar

►Davis Love III

►Justin Rose

►Adam Scott

►Webb Simpson

►Brandt Snedeker

►Brian Stuard

►Michael Thorbjornsen

►Gary Woodland

►Cameron Young

►Will Zalatoris

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: July 28-31

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Defending champion: Cam Davis

Tickets: Starting at $60; details at RocketMortgageClassic.com