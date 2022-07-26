Ready for liftoff: Get all your Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage right here

Detroit — The Rocket is back.

And The Detroit News has you covered all week long from Detroit Golf Club, from the pre-tournament festivities to the final putt on Sunday, as the sun sets on the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Consider this you're one-stop shopping for tee-to-green coverage of the Rocket, from on-course coverage to the LIV narrative that is dominating the golf narrative these days, and everything in between.

Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage

Check out who's teeing it up in Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Restaurant guide: 10 dining destinations near the Detroit Golf Club

With playoffs looming, PGA Tour cards in jeopardy, stakes higher at this year's Rocket

From Finau to Fowler: 15 players to watch at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit News predictions: The next Rocket Mortgage Classic champ will be ...

Selfies, celebs, merch and a treehouse: A fans' guide to the Rocket Mortgage Classic

PGA Tour leaves DGC alone for 2022: A hole-by-hole look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

'It's been a journey': Grinders earn final 4 spots into Rocket Mortgage Classic at Monday qualifier

'We're not worried': Rocket Mortgage Classic playing opposite narrative-stealing LIV tour

How a little help from Tiger Woods, John Shippen got Ohio club pro into the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The airline lost his clubs, his Detroit Airbnb was a dump — and Senegal golfer can't stop smiling

'It was surreal coming back': A g'day in Detroit changed Cam Davis' life forever

Rocket rewind: A look back at the three previous playings at Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Mortgage Classic setting up 17 more technology hubs all over Detroit

PGA Tour commissioner on RMC's impact on Detroit: The best is yet to come

Pro golf in Michigan: Here's a look at the 150-plus champions

Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years

Last year's recap: Aussie Cam Davis works overtime to take RMC crown on fifth playoff hole

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Detroit Golf Club

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 (GC), 3-6 (CBS)

Purse: $8.4 million (winner: $1.512 million)

Defending champion: Cam Davis