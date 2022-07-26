Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times: See when your favorite golfer is playing

Detroit — The pairings are out for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the feature groupings should draw some pretty large galleries during the first two rounds at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday and Friday.

Among the notable groups: Last week's champion, Tony Finau, will play with two Rocket Mortgage Classic champions, Cam Davis and Nate Lashley, starting at 7:18 on Thursday and 12:43 on Friday. Following that group will be former British Open champion Stewart Cink and former Masters winner Danny Willett with William McGirt at 7:29 and 12:54, and then former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson and past PGA winner Jason Day with the always-popular Rickie Fowler at 7:29 and 12:54.

On the flip side, starting late Thursday and early Friday, will be past PGA winner and upcoming Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III with two of the rising stars in the game, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, at 12:43 on Thursday and 7:18 Friday. Kevin Kisner, former Masters champion Adam Scott and past PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley will play at 1:05 and 7:40.

Here are the complete starting times for Rounds 1 and 2:

MORNING-AFTERNOON WAVE

(Thursday starting time and starting hole-Friday starting time and staring hole)

6:45 (1)-12:10 (10): Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd

6:45 (10)-12:10 (1): James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy

6:56 (1)-12:21 (10): Bill Haas, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

6:56 (10)-12:21 (1): Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Moore

7:07 (1)-12:32 (10): Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Kramer Hickok

7:07 (10)-12:32 (1): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes, Geoff Ogilvy

7:18 (1)-12:43 (10): Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Michael Thompson

7:18 (10)-12:43 (1): Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley

7:29 (1)-12:54 (10): Stewart Cink, William McGirt, Danny Willett

7:29 (10)-12:54 (1): Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

7:40 (1)-1:05 (10): Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway

7:40 (10)-1:05 (1): Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland

7:51 (1)-1:16 (10): Sepp Straka, Brian Gay, Zach Johnson

7:51 (10)-1:16 (1): Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire, Luke Donald

8:02 (1)-1:27 (10): Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski, Max McGreevy

8:02 (10)-1:27 (1): Jhonnattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Kelly Kraft

8:13 (1)-1:38 (10): Scott Stallings, Harry Higgs, Hayden Buckley

8:13 (10)-1:38 (1): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges

8:24 (1)-1:49 (10): Ryan Armour, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan

8:24 (10)-1:49 (1): John Huh, Matt Wallace, Brandon Hagy

8:35 (1)-2 (10): Ben Martin, Joseph Bramlett, Luke Guthrie

8:35 (10)-2 (1): Peter Malnati, Tommy Gainey, Vince Whaley

8:46 (1)-2:11 (10): Justin Lower, Jared Wolfe, Chris Naegel

8:46 (10)-2:11 (1): Austin Smotherman, Ben Kohles, Morgan Hoffmann

8:57 (1)-2:22 (10): Greyson Sigg, Nick Hardy, Erik Flores

8:57 (10)-2:22 (1): Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren, Ben Cook

AFTERNOON-MORNING WAVE

(Thursday starting time and starting hole-Friday starting time and staring hole)

12:10 (1)-6:45 (10): Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Brandon Wu

12:10 (10)-6:45 (1): Brian Stuard, Seung-Yul Noh, Henrik Norlander

12:21 (1)-6:56 (10): Danny Lee, Sean O'Hair, Hank Lebioda

12:21 (10)-6:56 (1); Satoshi Kodaira, Davis Riley, Adam Svensson

12:32 (1)-7:07 (10): Chesson Hadley, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Smalley

12:32 (10)-7:07 (1): Brice Garnett, Kurt Kitayama, David Lipsky

12:43 (1)-7:18 (10): Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

12:43 (10)-7:18 (1): Harris English, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

12:54 (1)-7:29 (10): Max Homa, Luke List, John Dahmen

12:54 (10)-7:29 (1): Trey Mullinax, Garrick Higgo, Martin Trainer

1:05 (1)-7:40 (10): Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

1:05 (10)-7:40 (1): Lucas Glover, Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

1:16 (1)-7:51 (10): J.J. Spaun, Andrew Landry, Cameron Tringale

1:16 (10)-7-51 (1): Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman

1:27 (1)-8:02 (10): Brendan Steele, Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim

1:27 (10)-8:02 (1): Troy Merritt, Vaughn Taylor, Robert Garrigus

1:38 (1)-8:13 (10): Scott Piercy, Kevin Chappell, Joohyung Kim

1:38 (10)-8:13 (1): Chris Kirk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Watney

1:49 (1)-8:24 (10): Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

1:49 (10)-8:24 (1): Wesley Bryan, Bo Van Pelt, Matthias Schwab

2 (1)-8:35 (10): Paul Barjon, Brett Drewitt, Wyatt Worthington II

2 (10)-8:35 (1): Bo Hoag, Seth Reeves, Brandon Matthews

2:11 (1)-8:46 (10): Jim Knous, Dylan Wu, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

2:11 (10)-8:46 (1): Chase Seiffert, Joshua Creel, Cole Hammer

2:22 (1)-8:57 (10): Dawie van der Walt, David Skinns, KK Limbhasut

2:22 (10)-8:57 (1): Andrew Novak, Curtis Thompson, Chris Gotterup

Note: Pairings will be redrawn after the 36-hole cut, and again after 54 holes.

