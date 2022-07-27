Rocket notes: Max Homa opts to play over rest; Patrick Cantlay denies LIV rumors

Detroit — Max Homa wasn't originally going to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In fact, he considered taking off from the 3M Open in Minnesota last week and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina next week. But after seeing his placement in the FedExCup standings, he decided to make a run for some last-chance points.

"(I'm playing in these tournaments) to make a little push and hopefully sneak inside that top 10 for the Comcast to get a bit of a boost going into the playoffs," Homa said Wednesday "To kind of chase down Scottie (Scheffler) and Cam (Smith).

"I felt like it would be a really good fit to come back to the course I know and like, to maybe grab a little momentum a week off before Memphis (for the FedEx St. Jude Championship). I felt like three weeks off at home, it's a billion degrees in Arizona, (I thought) it'll be better to practice on a great golf course and get ready to try to peak at the right time of the season."

Homa is currently in 11th place in the FedExCup standings, four points behind Matt Fitzpatrick for 10th place and eight points behind Will Zalatoris for ninth.

Zalatoris also is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Cantlay addresses rumors

Patrick Cantlay said outside noise doesn't bother him, but when asked to discuss rumors he might leave the PGA Tour, he swiftly put the discussion to bed.

At least for the near future.

"I don't have any plans at the moment to leave after the FedExCup," he said Wednesday.

With the LIV golf tour drama unfolding over the past few weeks, the PGA Tour has suspended over 20 golfers that left to play in the new, controversial league. Those suspended include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, among others.

LIV is hosting its own event this week in Bedminster, New Jersey, competing for attention with the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Cam Davis repeat?

Winning his first PGA Tour event last year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic changed Cam Davis' career, and he's hoping to become the classic's first repeat winner.

"It's all a dream up until it actually happens," Davis said, reminiscing about his victory over a year ago. "... I felt like it launched me into a different stage of my career, and I feel like I'm doing my best to hit the ground running with that and keep that going. ... (I'm) really looking forward to trying to make it happen again."

Davis won last year after a playoff with Troy Merritt. The duo was tied after regulation, but Davis made par in the fifth playoff hole, on the 15th, to win it all.

"It was a super fun, exciting, exhilarating sort of hour or two," Davis said. "I was actually enjoying it rather than being nervous."

Lingmerth in, Armour out

Ryan Armour, who has participated in all three years of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, withdrew from the field Wednesday. He'll miss the tournament for the first time since its inception.

In his place will be first alternate David Lingmerth.

Armour tied for 46th in the inaugural year of the classic, but shot 16-under par in 2020, tied for fourth. He followed that up by missing the cut the following year.

As for Lingmerth, it'll be his first appearance at Detroit's PGA Tour event. The 35-year-old has two professional wins, with his lone PGA victory coming in 2015 at the Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village, Ohio.

