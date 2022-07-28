Tony Finau gets out to early lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — Birdies are plentiful at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is why Tony Finau was kicking himself — just a little bit — even after carding an 8-under 64 to take the early first-round lead Thursday at Detroit Golf Club.

What could Finau be upset about, especially considering he was just days removed from a win at the 3M Open, the third of his PGA Tour career?

Probably because the single-round tournament record was there to be matched as Finau lined up a 20-foot birdie putt on the ninth green, his final hole of the day. His putt had the line but it came up just inches short, denying Finau from becoming the fourth golfer to shoot a 63 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“My last shot lacked a lot of conviction,” Finau said. “I wanted to at least get it to the hole, give it a shot. A few of my putts were like that out there, just left them right in the heart a little short. Wasn't super happy that I left it short, but overall it was a nice round.”

It’s hard to quibble much with the round Finau had considering he hit all 18 greens in regulation and didn’t have a single bogey. The par at the par-5 fourth hole might have felt like a bogey, but it didn’t change the fact Finau put himself in good position to become a back-to-back winner.

LIVE LEADERBOARD

More:Complete Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage

“Obviously 64 is a very good round,” Finau said. “But this is a golf course where a lot of guys are going to make birdies, so anytime you can get off to a fast start, I think it's much needed on a golf course like this.”

There were plenty of birdies in the morning wave of Thursday’s first round as Finau was joined at the top of the leaderboard by relative unknown Taylor Pendrith, who had nine birdies on his round that included a bogey on the 18th.

Five players were two shots back at 6-under, including former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cam Champ and Lee Hodges.

Simpson is ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings and is scrambling to make the playoff field after missing the cut in three of his last four events. Some extra work on his swing last week paid off with birdies at all four par-5’s.

He’s hoping it’s a sign of things to come over the next three days.

“No 5s on the scorecard; that's always a good thing,” Simpson said. “I hit a couple loose shots there on 1 and 2 off the tee, but got away with it, had clean looks, made birdies on both those holes. Around Detroit Golf Club that's not very normal to hit it in the rough two holes in a row, make two birdies. But just took care of the par-5’s like you have to do here.

“Overall just really solid, didn't give myself too many putts where I'm sweating over them for par. Super happy with the work I put in last week on my week off and yeah, right where I want to be after round one.”

Six more golfers shot 5-under, including American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

The afternoon wave includes some of the tournament favorites, including Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Cameron Young.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau