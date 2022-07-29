Friday's golf: Lydia Ko shoots another 65, leads by two at Scottish Open

Associated Press

Irvine, Scotland — Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour on Friday.

Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links and remains bogey-free heading into the weekend.

To start her back nine, from the first hole, the No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall.

“I think especially in conditions like this, where the wind is pretty calm and the sun is out, you have to take advantage of it,” Ko said, “because we all know that over on this side of the world, it can change pretty quick.”

This week should prove good preparation for next week’s Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place. She said she felt at home on the links because it reminded her of her home club, Shady Canyon.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea was in third place on 11 under after a 64, while Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai (65) and France’s Celine Boutier (69) were in a share of fourth place a shot further back.

Europe

Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead at the Hero Open after shooting 6-under 66 in the second round.

The star of Day 2, however, was Ewen Ferguson after the Scot made 11 birdies — including seven in eight holes on the back nine — in a bogey-free 61 at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.

Crocker backed up his opening-round 63 and was 15 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

Scott Jamieson, playing in his native Scotland, was a stroke behind and alone in second place after shooting 64.

There was a five-way tie for third place another stroke back between Jonathan Thomson (65) and Ross Fisher (66), David Law (66), Adrian Otaegui (67) and Jens Dantorp (67).

Ferguson was on 10 under, five shots off the lead at tied for 15th.