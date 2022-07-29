Rated rookies rise to top of leaderboard early on Day 2 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — The young sure like to sleep in.

But Cameron Young, well, he had no problem as an early riser Friday, rising to the top of the leaderboard as part of the early morning wave for Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

oung, 25, the leading candidate for PGA Tour rookie of the year, made a bold step in his quest for his first victory, firing a tournament-record-tying 9-under 63 that included a hole-out for eagle at the par-4 13th, seven birdies and no bogeys. Young was at 10 under at the halfway point of Day 2 in Detroit, a shot better than fellow young gun Sahith Theegala, who shot 5-under 67 and was at 9 under.

"I'm not afraid of being near the lead," said Young, 25, who was runner-up at The Open Championship and has three other second-place finishes and two thirds this season. "At this point, I've been around a little bit and any shot advantage I can have over the weekend is something I'll take."

Young, out just after 7 a.m. Friday, took full advantage of the benign weather, which was poised to grow some teeth with the wind in the afternoon for a second straight day.

Young started at the back nine and made birdie at No. 12, then found the fairway at the par-4 13th, with 136 yards to the flag. He was trying to hit it 140 and just left of the flag, but hit his pitching wedge short and right, and it flew right in the hole for the eagle.

That was the highlight of a five-hole stretch in which Young was 5 under.

He was 1 under all day Thursday, playing in the heavy winds. He didn't blame the round on that, though. He said he just found some tricky spots around the green.

"That's kind of a place," said Young, "where the stats don't really tell the whole story."

For instance, the metrics Friday said Young was among the leaders in the field at strokes gained off the tee. Of course, the stats didn't draw the picture from the par-4 second, where he hooked his tee shot so far left, it hit by the caddy barn near the parking lot and rolled another 80 yards on the cart path. The drive, officially, went into the books at 402 yards.

He got a drop into the rough, chipped into the rough, chipped again to just under 7 feet and made that for par. He credited that save with keeping the momentum going.

Young then went birdie-birdie-birdie on the next three holes.

Then, on the par-5 seventh, he hooked his tee shot left again, but caught another break, hitting a tree and kicking into the fairway. That led to another birdie.

At the par-3 ninth, he made another 7-footer tester for par to tie the tournament record of 63, joining Nate Lashley and J.T. Poston (2019), and Davis Thompson (2021).

Theegala, 24, competing with Young for rookie-of-the-year honors as well as a spot on the Presidents Cup team and also looking for his first PGA Tour win, will enter the weekend right before Young, along with veteran Adam Scott, 42. Scott shot 66.

"Yesterday, it was blowing," said Theegala, whose family is from India, and who had a solid contingent of family friends from Dearborn and Canton following him Friday. "It was really tricky. And I scored incredible (Thursday), and honestly played way better yesterday than I did today, but conditions are just perfect. I was first off, greens are as purse as they can possibly be. And there was really no wind until my back nine there."

While Young and Theegala are chasing that first win — a good betting option would be who wins first, Young, Theegala or Will Zalatoris — Scott has won 31 times around the world, including 14 times on the PGA Tour. Among those wins was a Masters title. He last won in 2020, his only win since 2016.

Scott shot a bogey-free round that included three straight birdies from Nos. 12-14.

He credited his driving accuracy for getting him into contention in Detroit, where he's playing for the first time. He hit 10 of 14 fairways in Round 1, and eight of 14 in Round 2. But when he did miss the fairway, he didn't find the most-penalizing situations.

Scott was driving it so bad earlier this year, at Bay Hill, he didn't even carry a driver. For one day.

Scott has three top-10s this season, and will make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"I don't think I've played badly at all, to be honest," Scott said after his Friday round. "I generally play consistently OK, but that kind of sucks on the Tour."

Two shots back of Young early Friday were Richy Werenski, 30, and Charley Hoffman, 45. Werenski's 66 was highlighted by an eagle at the 630-yard, par-5 fourth, where he chipped in. Hoffman shot 69.

First-round leaders Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith were set to tee off Friday afternoon. They started the afternoon at 8 under after opening 64s.

There was another ace Friday, with Rory Sabbatini holing out at the 15th hole in AREA 313. The shot was playing 162 yards, his ball bounced about 20 feet short of the cup and rolled in. Wearing a bucket hat, the shot was buckets. It was the second ace at DGC in as many days, after Mark Hubbard's at No. 11 on Thursday. It was the sixth ace in tournament history, and the second at the 15th.

Sabbatini once got in a well-publicized on-course squabble over a fellow player's slow play. Well, that's one way to improve pace of play.

Sabbatini's ace triggered at $25,000 charitable donation, and he could trigger another $313,000 if he were able to make a 3 (eagle) on No. 14 and a 3 (birdie) on No. 16 over the final two rounds. He was at 3 under through two rounds, and on the cut bubble.

Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland) shot 74 on Friday and finished at 1 over to miss the cut for the 11th consecutive tournament. He has one more tournament to get inside the top 125 and keep his PGA Tour card.

