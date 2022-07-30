Saturday's golf: Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by one shot

Associated Press

Irvine, Scotland — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

France’s Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany’s Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O’Toole at 4 under.

Europe

Sean Crocker’s chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open in Scotland.

The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 to keep Jens Dantorp two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

He ran into trouble on the par-4 13th when he was in the thick rough after two shots and near a wall. He took a drop and settled for a double bogey.

Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69.

Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.