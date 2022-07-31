Tony Finau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic with record-breaking weekend

Detroit — It didn’t take long to figure out who was the fan favorite at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday as Tony Finau strode down the first fairway, the chants of “Tony-Tony” already beginning early in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 16th-ranked player in the world hardly disappointed the large galleries, taking a two-shot lead on Taylor Pendrith by the turn before pulling away on the back nine and holding off a late push from world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay to win the fourth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Finau carded a 5-under 67 over the final 18 holes to finish at 26 under, the lowest score in tournament history, on his way to earning back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour after last week’s win at the 3M Open near Minneapolis.

Not even his first and only bogey of the week — a 4 on the par-3 11th — could derail Finau, who answered that slip-up with birdies on two of the next three holes to seize control of the tournament and finish five shots clear of Pendrith, Cantlay and Cameron Young, who all tied for second at 21 under.

Pendrith entered the final round tied with Finau atop the leaderboard, but an early bogey on No. 2 led to a par 36 on the front nine and a two-shot deficit at the turn. Pendrith then bogeyed the par-4 12th while Finau birdied, providing a two-shot swing and a four-shot cushion for Finau.

It was a gap Pendrith, looking for his first Tour victory, was never able to overcome. The 31-year-old Canadian had his worst round of the week, shooting even-par 72.

Cantlay, the defending FedExCup champion, was on the verge of pressuring the leaders during Saturday’s third round before he faltered at the finish, playing the final five holes at 1 over. On Sunday, he got off to a quick start, shooting 5 under on the front nine to get to 20 under and within three shots of the lead.

A bogey at No. 12 was a setback but an eagle 3 on the par-5 15th had him back within three of Finau, however he never got any closer as he bogeyed No.18 to shoot a second straight 66.

Young earned his fourth top-five finish in his last eight events, a run that included a tie for third at the PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at The Open Championship.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau