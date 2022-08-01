Rocket Mortgage Classic moving back to July 4 weekend in 2023

Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic has its tee time for 2023.

The PGA Tour released its 2022-23 wraparound schedule Monday, and Detroit's place is on the move again. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 29 through July 2.

It marks a return to Fourth of July weekend for Detroit's first and only PGA Tour stop. The first three Rocket Mortgage Classics took place on or around Independence Day, with the 2021 tournament finishing on July 4.

This year's tournament moved to the end of July, which gave Detroit a prime spot just before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, providing additional story lines for players looking to make the playoffs and keep their PGA Tour cards. The result was arguably the deepest field in the four years of the Rocket.

"There's more on the line," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket, said just before the start of tournament week, which wrapped up Sunday with Tony Finau claiming the title. "The stakes are higher."

The top of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard featured a champion in Finau, who has moved up to No. 13 in the world golf rankings, followed by world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and world No. 17 Cameron Young, who tied for second place with rookie Taylor Pendrith.

Several other notable names, including some of the game's top up-and-comers like Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Max Homa, plus major champs like Adam Scott, Jason Day, Webb Simpson and Rickie Fowler, came to Detroit looking to improve their standing heading into the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs, which pays $18 million to first place. Detroit was the second-to-last regular-season event, before Wyndham this week in North Carolina. The playoffs start in two weeks.

While the 2022 field was deep, it lacked a superstar name, like Dustin Johnson in Year 1, Bryson DeChambeau (the champion) in Year 2 and Phil Mickelson in Year 3.

Moving back to late June and early July could lure that big name back, perhaps a Justin Thomas, who was deep in talks to play the Rocket this year before passing to set up his schedule before the playoffs. Thomas is sponsored by Greyson Clothiers, which has a major presence in Detroit, so a trip here to play the Rocket Mortgage Classic would seem natural at some point for Thomas.

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place two weeks after the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club and two weeks before The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. That could prove beneficial, in that many of the top players don't like the week right after a major or the week right before, though many players also prefer to travel to the British Open the week before it gets underway.

Michigan golf in 2023

►Meijer LPGA Classic: June 15-18, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

►Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA Tour): June 29-July 2, Detroit Golf Club

►Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (LPGA): July 19-22, Midland Country Club

►Ally Challenge (Champions): August 2023, dates TBD, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

