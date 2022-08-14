UM's Monet Chun falls to Japan teen sensation Saki Baba in U.S. Women's Amateur final

Monet Chun made some mistakes, but it probably didn't matter much.

Saki Baba wasn't going to be beaten on Sunday.

Baba, the 17-year-old from Japan, played practically flawless golf and cruised to the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, beating Chun, a Michigan golfer, 11 and 9 in the championship match. Baba led 7-up after the first 18 holes.

Chun, 21, was 4-down through five holes, and never could recover, though the junior-to-be took the experience in stride. She was among the final two, out of a field of 156 that started the week.

"I'm pretty excited to be here, to represent Canada, and Michigan especially," said Chun, who is from just outside Toronto. "I'm just excited to be here."

Baba made seven birdies on the opening 18 holes, though Chun found a glimmer of hope early in the second 18 holes. On the 20th hole, the par-4 second, Chun made a 15-footer for birdie to cut the lead to six holes, then on the next hole, a par 3, Baba missed a 4-footer for par to trim the lead to five.

Then, at the 22nd hole, the par-5 fourth, it looked like Chun could get it down to four, hitting her approach to inside 10 feet. But Baba made birdie from a tough spot on the front of the green, and Chun missed to push things back to six-down. Baba chipped in for birdie at the next, and won the next five holes to finish it off.

It marked the third-largest margin of victory in the tournament's history, and the largest in six decades.

The tournament was founded in the 1890s.

Asked for a turning point in the final, Chun responded: "Through the whole match, I think."

Baba, who also dominated to win her semifinal match 7-and-6, becomes the second Japan-born player to win the U.S. Women's Amateur, joining Michiko Hattori, who won the championship in 1985.

Chun was trying to join a short list of players with Michigan ties to win the U.S. Women's Amateur. Ann Arbor's Jennifer Song won in 2009, and South Haven's Cindy Hill won in 1974.

Chun also was trying to give the state of Michigan control over both the U.S. Amateur men's and women's trophies. Michigan State's James Piot won the U.S. Amateur in 2021; the 2022 tournament starts Monday.

For making the final match, Chun will receive a spot in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984