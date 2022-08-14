U.S. Amateur champ can't defend, so ex-Michigan State teammate looks to do the honors

Let's be honest.

The odds are extremely long for Michigan State to win back-to-back U.S. Amateur championships.

But it would not be without precedent — in fact, recent precedent. In 2019 and 2020, Georgia Tech did it when Andy Ogletree and Tyler Strafaci won consecutive U.S. Amateurs. Now, Michigan State's Troy Taylor II is looking to do what his former teammate, James Piot, did last year, when Piot, the Canton native, became the first Michigan native to win the U.S. Amateur.

Taylor will be among 312 participants teeing it up starting Monday in Paramus, New Jersey.

"It's a long way out, got a lot of rounds of golf to get to that point," Taylor said recently, after finishing as the low amateur in the John Shippen Invitational at Detroit Golf Club ahead of last month's Rocket Mortgage Classic. "But, you know, if the cards fall that way and it happens, that's awesome.

"I'm definitely gonna try to keep that trophy in Michigan State territory."

The U.S. Amateur, established in 1895, will feature two rounds of stroke play, Monday and Tuesday, split over two courses, Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club.

The top 64 players then advance to match play, starting Wednesday on Ridgewood. The 36-hole championship match will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

Piot won't defend his title, as he's graduated and turned professional. He's playing on the LIV golf tour. So Taylor, from Westerville, Ohio, is Michigan State's lone representative to keep the trophy.

"I'm excited," said Taylor, who's playing in his first U.S. Amateur, so prestigious it long was considered one of golf's major championships. "I've been waiting to get to that stage for a while. For my teammate, James, to win it last year was awesome.

"I'm trying to go represent Michigan State really well and just play my best and see where that takes me."

Piot beat North Carolina's Austin Greaser, 2 and 1, in last year's final at Oakmont. Greaser is playing again.

Also in the field are four players from Michigan: Charles DeLong, who plays at Grand Valley State and is from Allendale; Jerry Gunthorpe, who is from Ovid and earned an exemption into the field as the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur; Coalter Smith, who plays at Wisconsin and is from Grosse Pointe Farms; and Anthony Sorentino, an assistant Macomb County prosecutor who also played in the U.S. Amateur when hosted by Oakland Hills in 2016.

Gunthorpe, at 59, is the oldest player in the field.

Taylor, meanwhile, is 22, and will be returning for a fifth season at Michigan State — ideally, with a little extra hardware, like Piot as the champion of the U.S. Amateur last year, or even like Taylor's current teammate, Coopersville's August Meekhof, who just won last week's Golf Association of Michigan championship.

"I'm just gonna enjoy every minute of it and soak it all in," said Taylor, consistently recognized as one of the best Black college golfers in the game, who this summer won the Columbus District Golf Association Amateur Championship on July 14, then qualified for the U.S. Amateur on July 15 on his home course, Forest Akers West in East Lansing. He also finished runner-up at the Ohio Amateur.

