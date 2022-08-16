Senior golfers brace for another birdie-fest at Warwick; Jack Nicklaus stopping by again

Grand Blanc — When it comes to professional golf stops in Michigan, birdies tend to be in abundance.

And that's always been the case at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, which welcomes the PGA Tour Champions circuit back next week for the fifth year.

"You see guys going low and you're making a bunch of pars," said Joe Durant, "and you're kind of getting lapped."

That was no issue for Durant last year, when he won the Ally Challenge, his fourth win on the 50-and-older tour, and first since 2018. He finished at 17 under to win by a stroke over Bernhard Langer.

It was a bit of redemption, 15 years in the making, for Durant, who finished third at Warwick at the PGA Tour's old Buick Open in 2006. That week, he was 20 under — and lost to some guy named Tiger Woods, who won by four strokes to collect his 50th career win.

Woods won't be eligible for the Champions Tour for another four years, but there will be plenty of stars of yesteryear in the field, including Langer, 2020 winner Jim Furyk, David Duval, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Mark O'Meara, Mike Weir, Steve Stricker and Steven Alker, who won the Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor this year.

The 54-hole tournament just outside of Flint runs Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, and marks the last of five major pro-tour stops in Michigan in 2022.

There also will be a four-hole celebrity scramble, set for the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring legendary Jack Nicklaus, who is making his fourth appearance at the Ally. Also scheduled to participate in the scramble will be Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, "Fab Five" member Jalen Rose, Flint champion boxer Anthony Dirrell and others. Kane Brown will perform a concert after Saturday's second round.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at theallychallenge.com.

Other past winners in the field include Paul Broadhurst (2018) and Jerry Kelly (2019), who won at 15 and 16 under, respectively. Furyk won at 14 under in 2020.

Another shootout surely is in store next week, as is more — albeit tempered from the PGA Tour days — rowdiness at the par-3 17th.

"Seventeen's still 17," Durant said during an interview on the back patio at Warwick Hills last month. "It was Phoenix (No.) 16 before that was even in existence.

"It's always been a fun event. We've always had a good time coming up here."

