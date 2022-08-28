At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down.

And the college football season is getting under way.

The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.

"Michigan's a great state," said golf's GOAT, Jack Nicklaus, one of the most famous Ohio State alums, wearing his traditional scarlet polo. "I love to have Michigan as our competitor, play the Wolverines.

"We're on a losing streak, I know. Michigan played a hell of a football game last year.

"They deserved to win that game, by a mile.

Michigan beat Ohio State, 42-27, ending an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry — and a nine-year drought, with the Wolverines skipping the 2020 game because of COVID-19.

It was the first win in the rivalry as a head coach for Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

The teams play at Columbus at Nov. 26.

"Take out the 'B' and add the 'F,'" Michigan Fab Fiver Jalen Rose said, offering up a unique spelling for Buckeyes — he said this moments before he met Nicklaus for the first time, the two exchanging pleasantries.

Jim Furyk, who won the Buick Open in 2003 and the Ally Challenge in his PGA Tour Champions' debut in 2020, is an Ohio State fan by marriage.

Furyk met future wife Tabitha, an Ohio State alum, at the 1995 Memorial — Nicklaus' PGA Tour tournament in Ohio — and has only missed one Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus since their introduction.

That game was in 2003, when Furyk was playing in the Presidents Cup in South Africa, and Nicklaus was captaining that team.

"So he found a way to get the satellite in so he could watch the game," Furyk said earlier this week. "I sat there and watched it with Jack and that was a lot of fun."

Furyk and Tom Gillis, a Lake Orion native and fellow PGA Tour Champions member, had a little fun with the rivalry before the start of the tournament, filling a smack-tack video for the Tour's social-media channels.

Gillis is a huge Michigan fan, and wore a Michigan Jumpman polo for the shoot.

Furyk, a Pennsylvania native and Arizona alum, admitted to Gillis he had to study a bit before the shoot. He knows Michigan had a 59-51-6 lead in the series, and knows the Jim Tressel era started turning around the fortunes for Ohio State.

"It's a penitentiary? The Big House," Furyk quipped. "What do they call it."

Furyk plans to attend at least two home Ohio State games this season, this week's opener against Notre Dame (Michigan opens against Colorado State), and the season finale against Michigan.

"Come on down," he said to Gillis. "I've got a ticket for you."

Gillis responded: "I don't think Michigan fans are welcome at The Shoe. Not from what I've heard."

There were no Michigan alums or Ohio State alums in the field at this week's Ally, though that didn't stop the smack talk, with Nicklaus on site as ambassador for Ally — the PR firm that runs the Ally also runs his Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Ohio State's second-most famous golf alum was Tom Weiskopf, who, like Nicklaus (The Bear, American Dunes), built some epic courses in Michigan (Forest Dunes, Cedar River). Weiskopf died last week at 79.

The rivalry is heated on the field, but was good fun at this week's Ally, where Nicklaus posed for photos with Jalen Rose and Michigan State basketball alum Charlie Bell.

Rose was hoping to play with Nicklaus in the celebrity shootout, rivalry be damned. He called Nicklaus, with his 18 majors to Tiger Woods' 15, the greatest there ever was.

"He ain't passed Jack yet," Rose said. "I'm gonna mention to Jack, can we go to Urban Meyer's Pint House!"

