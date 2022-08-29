Tee times for Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest on Sept. 6

It's almost time to take your shot. OK, shots.

The annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

Anyone who's ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course (we use the honor system) is eligible to compete for a variety of prizes in a variety of age and gender groups.

More than 200 players have reserved tee times, and they are listed below. If you missed the registration window, no worries; you can still show up the day of the event and participate.

Each golfer gets two shots, and while the event is free, modest donations are accepted for Folds of Honor.

7:30-10 a.m.

Kevin Adams

Harry Barber

Ed Barrett

David M. Bazner

Stacy Benedict

Julie Bernard

Stephen Boteler

Christopher Bouchard

Bill Bruce

Robert Butler

Richard Butler

Jim Carson

Paul Chirgwin

Adam Corey

John Corey

Al Cox

Tim DeWitt

Ed Farragher

Ron Franchi

John Furkioti

Jesse Gardner

Tony Grech

Brian Gulick

Dennis Hansinger

Doug Harmala

Dan Harvey

Bob Healy

Larry Heltsley

Jamall Hussin

Rick Keller

Elizabeth Jolliffe

Mark Karim

Kevin Keller

Dennis Kiel

Michael Legg

Leo Martin

Katherine Matusz

Timothy McCarthy

Ray Nadell

Gary Owen

Stanley Polkowski

Laurie Reveley

Randy Root

Jennifer Rossbach

Gary Rothert

Terry Rush

Michael Rutkowski

Todd Salo

Glenn Scala

Joseph Schulte

Tony Schultz

Thomas Shea

Everett Shoats

Robert Sitkauskas

Norbert Slank

Mike Smela

Richard Smolek

Elliot Spoon

Ray Stack

Paul Tisdale

Charles Tilghman

Marc Vachon

Kenneth Wagner

Harry Wheeler

Rick Wheeler

Thomas Whiting

James Wlosinski

Thomas Young

Felice Zeppa

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mike Albu

Ray Allard

Roger Buhl

Bud Bailey

Jacob Ballard

Edmund Barbour

Deborah Caplan

Daniel Carey

Michael Coliton

John Conroy

Chris Curvin

Tom Daniels

Craig Dzovigian

Mike Engel

Kenneth Fortain

Al Flamme

Luigi Folino

Mary Francis

Jim Francis

Kenneth Frankland

Bill Gibson

Keith Girard

Ed Good

Bert Green

Joel Hall

Rickey Hampton

Michael Hansen

Tom Herline

Susan Hodge

Jim Hodge

Bill Hooper

Keith Hoyt

Jeff Jackson

Frank Jawor

Jim Johnson

Dan Juzyk

Rod Kallgren

Chris Kallgren

Diran Kochyan

Brian Kuehn

Geiorg Kuliga

Robert Legel

Mark Libke

Dean Mathews

Kevin McFarland

Robert McFarlane

Thomas Meagher

Joseph Measel

Kenneth Merritt

Craig Messerknecht

Mark Moyer

John Muller

James Mullin

Trish Murray

Nancy Naujokas

Larry Perfetto

Karen Popchock

Marc Pulk

Catherine Pyle

Victor Rossi

George Simon

Anthony Simor

James Slabaugh

Rick Smith

Sandra Szuba

David Tadrzynski

Leonard Tadrzynski

Larry Vroman

Dennis Wade

David Warren

Michael Weatherhead

Mitch Wehrly

Fred Weston

Gregg Wilczynski

Steve Zotos

12:30-3 p.m.

Larry Alman

Becky Amo

Jim Brady

Gary Buttice

Ted Daniel

Dan Downs

Glen Drake

Jeffrey Felkowski

John Finch

Kathy Fackler

Greg Frontier

Sue Gates

Michael Hayes

Stuart Hall

Patty LaCross

Michael Lesinski

Jim Loschiavo

Jim McGowan

Glenn McIlraith

Joseph Naujokas

Don O'Bryan

Walter Oehrlein

Hugh Parks

Bill Rellias

Riley Saylor

Nick Sharoian

James Salley

Pete Stewart

Kevin Szuba

Matt Trumph

David Tuffley

Malcolm Wilson

Sara Wold

Douglas Worley

Tom Zurek

3-6 p.m.

Joseph Adkisson

Jim Birchfield

Mike Bruss

Zoz Compagnari

Craig DeLeon

John Dezelski

Donald Dillon

Vincent Diroff

Chad Findley

Jas Fodera

Erik Golbiw

Paul Grout

Jack Hartrick

Jerry Hirst

Janina Jacobs

Robert Janik

James Johnson

Matthew Kanaras

Joel Keiper

Jimmie Kersey

Edward Kozlowski

Gene Leger

Edgar Lewis

Maria Lobbestael

Matthew Loney

Carolyn Malzone

Mark McConnell

Clifton Merritt

Jerry Nardecchia

Mike Norris

Keith Obriot

Joe Orlich

Roger Pattee

Daniel Rodzik

Brett Rosbury

Brian Sachs

Brian Serafino

John Stevens

Ira Talbott

Kathleen Taylor

Marie Thomson

Bill Todd

Paul Warner

David Weems

Bryan Woods

Monica Worhach

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984