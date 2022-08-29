Tee times for Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest on Sept. 6
It's almost time to take your shot. OK, shots.
The annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.
Anyone who's ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course (we use the honor system) is eligible to compete for a variety of prizes in a variety of age and gender groups.
More than 200 players have reserved tee times, and they are listed below. If you missed the registration window, no worries; you can still show up the day of the event and participate.
Each golfer gets two shots, and while the event is free, modest donations are accepted for Folds of Honor.
7:30-10 a.m.
Kevin Adams
Harry Barber
Ed Barrett
David M. Bazner
Stacy Benedict
Julie Bernard
Stephen Boteler
Christopher Bouchard
Bill Bruce
Robert Butler
Richard Butler
Jim Carson
Paul Chirgwin
Adam Corey
John Corey
Al Cox
Tim DeWitt
Ed Farragher
Ron Franchi
John Furkioti
Jesse Gardner
Tony Grech
Brian Gulick
Dennis Hansinger
Doug Harmala
Dan Harvey
Bob Healy
Larry Heltsley
Jamall Hussin
Rick Keller
Elizabeth Jolliffe
Mark Karim
Kevin Keller
Dennis Kiel
Michael Legg
Leo Martin
Katherine Matusz
Timothy McCarthy
Ray Nadell
Gary Owen
Stanley Polkowski
Laurie Reveley
Randy Root
Jennifer Rossbach
Gary Rothert
Terry Rush
Michael Rutkowski
Todd Salo
Glenn Scala
Joseph Schulte
Tony Schultz
Thomas Shea
Everett Shoats
Robert Sitkauskas
Norbert Slank
Mike Smela
Richard Smolek
Elliot Spoon
Ray Stack
Paul Tisdale
Charles Tilghman
Marc Vachon
Kenneth Wagner
Harry Wheeler
Rick Wheeler
Thomas Whiting
James Wlosinski
Thomas Young
Felice Zeppa
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mike Albu
Ray Allard
Roger Buhl
Bud Bailey
Jacob Ballard
Edmund Barbour
Deborah Caplan
Daniel Carey
Michael Coliton
John Conroy
Chris Curvin
Tom Daniels
Craig Dzovigian
Mike Engel
Kenneth Fortain
Al Flamme
Luigi Folino
Mary Francis
Jim Francis
Kenneth Frankland
Bill Gibson
Keith Girard
Ed Good
Bert Green
Joel Hall
Rickey Hampton
Michael Hansen
Tom Herline
Susan Hodge
Jim Hodge
Bill Hooper
Keith Hoyt
Jeff Jackson
Frank Jawor
Jim Johnson
Dan Juzyk
Rod Kallgren
Chris Kallgren
Diran Kochyan
Brian Kuehn
Geiorg Kuliga
Robert Legel
Mark Libke
Dean Mathews
Kevin McFarland
Robert McFarlane
Thomas Meagher
Joseph Measel
Kenneth Merritt
Craig Messerknecht
Mark Moyer
John Muller
James Mullin
Trish Murray
Nancy Naujokas
Larry Perfetto
Karen Popchock
Marc Pulk
Catherine Pyle
Victor Rossi
George Simon
Anthony Simor
James Slabaugh
Rick Smith
Sandra Szuba
David Tadrzynski
Leonard Tadrzynski
Larry Vroman
Dennis Wade
David Warren
Michael Weatherhead
Mitch Wehrly
Fred Weston
Gregg Wilczynski
Steve Zotos
12:30-3 p.m.
Larry Alman
Becky Amo
Jim Brady
Gary Buttice
Ted Daniel
Dan Downs
Glen Drake
Jeffrey Felkowski
John Finch
Kathy Fackler
Greg Frontier
Sue Gates
Michael Hayes
Stuart Hall
Patty LaCross
Michael Lesinski
Jim Loschiavo
Jim McGowan
Glenn McIlraith
Joseph Naujokas
Don O'Bryan
Walter Oehrlein
Hugh Parks
Bill Rellias
Riley Saylor
Nick Sharoian
James Salley
Pete Stewart
Kevin Szuba
Matt Trumph
David Tuffley
Malcolm Wilson
Sara Wold
Douglas Worley
Tom Zurek
3-6 p.m.
Joseph Adkisson
Jim Birchfield
Mike Bruss
Zoz Compagnari
Craig DeLeon
John Dezelski
Donald Dillon
Vincent Diroff
Chad Findley
Jas Fodera
Erik Golbiw
Paul Grout
Jack Hartrick
Jerry Hirst
Janina Jacobs
Robert Janik
James Johnson
Matthew Kanaras
Joel Keiper
Jimmie Kersey
Edward Kozlowski
Gene Leger
Edgar Lewis
Maria Lobbestael
Matthew Loney
Carolyn Malzone
Mark McConnell
Clifton Merritt
Jerry Nardecchia
Mike Norris
Keith Obriot
Joe Orlich
Roger Pattee
Daniel Rodzik
Brett Rosbury
Brian Sachs
Brian Serafino
John Stevens
Ira Talbott
Kathleen Taylor
Marie Thomson
Bill Todd
Paul Warner
David Weems
Bryan Woods
Monica Worhach
