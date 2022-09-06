Paul: I went to cover our Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest … and I accidentally won

Livonia — In poker, they call it praying to the Moaning Gods. The theory goes, if you moan out loud about how you've been card dead all night, you're sure to pick up pocket aces, kings or queens within an orbit.

I suppose that's what happened to me at the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest, held Tuesday on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course.

I've long covered the contest, and at some point during the many hours I spend there chatting with the golfers and the volunteers, I take my few swings, too. I'm eligible, after all. I made an ace in 1998 (the second can come anytime now!). The seventh hole at Whispering Willows isn't long, but it's tricky, especially since they always like to put the flag on the right side of the green for the contest, in a spot where the green slopes pretty hard right to left. It's not the best visual for a drawer of the golf ball, like me. And, of course, I was just saying to a couple GAM folks how it's a tough shot for a right-to-lefter, because you have to start the shot over or pretty close to a tree on the right side of the hole.

Well, five minutes after my pre-shot moan — no practice swings, and wearing dress shoes — I won the Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest. My first shot was a tug left, still on the green but in another zip code. My second was a total hosel rocket, never more than a few feet off the ground, but it still rolled onto the green, even closer than the first shot. Then came my third and final shot, which was nearly perfect. A nice, high, 5-yard draw, it stopped 2 feet, 1 inch away.

There were witnesses, including a clapping crowd on the patio — albeit, not photographic evidence, given our photographer, Todd McInturf, didn't see the point in sitting around waiting to watch me hit, a guy who's a 14 handicap on his best day these days, and a guy who not long ago had a 13 last year on the 17th hole at Country Club of Lansing. I competed in this thing a few years ago and didn't even hit the green. But, hey, things happen. That's golf. Rest assured, this is not fake news.

"Do I have to write the story now?" mused Janina Jacobs, a rater for Golf Digest.

"Is this allowed?" asked Bill Wright, past president of the GAM.

"I can't wait for the story," said Chris Whitten, executive director of the GAM (who likes to point out, he's not eligible for the contest — yet). "It's going to be like (Jared) Goff becoming the new Lions beat writer."

As for the particulars: My shot was 140 yards, into the wind, and I hit a smooth 7 iron. Three months ago, it would've been a 6 iron, but I took the first lesson of my life and, well, it's paid off big time. See, Tuesday.

Anyhow, my sincerest apologies to Livonia's Dennis Drabicki, whose shot finished 3 feet, 6 inches away. Drabicki still won his senior men division.

There was plenty of tough competition at Whispering Willows on a glorious Tuesday at Newburgh and Eight Mile, with 17 contestants getting their tee shots inside 10 feet. More than 200 golfers — each of whom was eligible because they've had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course (we go by the honor system; this is golf, after all) — took their swings on the seventh hole. Contestants got two or three balls; the first two were free, the third was for a $5 donation to Folds of Honor, which this year is providing 9,000 scholarships, worth $40 million, for children of fallen or injured service members. Tuesday's contest, featuring contestants from ages 11 to 95, raised more than $5,000 for Folds of Honor.

Prizes were awarded in eight categories, flighted by age and gender — plus for overall, which, yes, was me.

I can officially report that my prize is being paid forward to my annual charity golf outing, #TeeItUpForAdam, which raises money for suicide awareness and prevention. Next year's outing is May 20 at Links of Novi.

Sweet victory

Marie Thomson, 68, of Westland, made her first hole-in-one in 2013 in Petoskey. She's been participating in the Hole-In-One Contest ever since — and always has showed up with homemade cookies for the volunteers.

"Where does she get to hit from?" one golfer asked.

"Wherever she wants," a volunteer quipped.

Thomson hit a nice shot, just right of the flag, and it kicked left toward the hole, stopping 8 feet from the cup. It drew a nice ovation from friends on the clubhouse balcony who had come to cheer her on.

It was a fortuitous bounce — "a cookie bounce," said Laura Bavaird, with the GAM.

"You treat us good," said Jacobs, "we treat you good."

Thomson won the senior women division (ages 56-79), a nice send-off to her upcoming hip surgery.

Chips & divots

►Lynn Saunders, 79, of Brighton, is an honorary governor with the GAM, and he's also been a regular participant in the Hole-In-One Contest. He's had three aces, all since 2005. But a series of health ailments caught up with him this year, and a man who in a typical year plays more than 100 rounds hasn't played at all. Still, he showed up to volunteer at the contest, which he's done since 2007. A day at the golf course, after all, is better than a day not at the golf course, even if you're not playing. He plans to play again next year.

"I'm getting old, that's what it is," Saunders said.

Of course, getting old beats the alternative.

"Got up this morning and fogged up the mirror," he said. "Another great day."

►For the record, my clubs produced two winners — including Bavaird, director of the GAM Foundation, who didn't bring her sticks but was eligible. She also won her division, women, with a shot of 27 feet, 7 inches. It was a shot she wasn't overly proud of, actually. The Trenton resident is a good stick, so good she will be playing in the USGA's Women's Mid-Amateur in Fort Myers, Florida, from Sept. 17-22.

"It's my first USGA anything," said Bavaird, who played collegiately at Western Michigan.

Bavaird finished runner-up at this year's GAM Women's Mid-Amateur in June.

►Roger Pattee, 74, is no stranger to the seventh hole at Whispering Willows. He's a staff member at the course, and figures he's played 1,000 rounds there.

"But not from back there very much anymore," he said, with a smile, pointing at the 128-yard tee marker.

Pattee, who helped with measurements all day, had the third-best shot of the contest, at 4 feet, 7 inches.

►There still has never been an ace in the Hole-In-One contest, which goes back decades.

Hole-In-One Contest winners

OVERALL

►Tony Paul, Oak Park, 2 feet, 1 inch

MEN

►Ray Allard, Sterling Heights, 4 feet, 9 inches

SENIOR MEN (56-79)

►Dennis Drabicki, Livonia, 3 feet, 6 inches

SUPER SENIOR MEN (80+)

►Joseph Schulte, St. Clair Shores, 9 feet, 11 inches

WOMEN

►Laura Bavaird, Trenton, 27 feet, 7 inches

SENIOR WOMEN (56-79)

►Marie Thomson, Westland, 8 feet

SUPER SENIOR WOMEN (80+)

►Sara Wold, Metro Detroit, 14 feet, 1 inch

JUNIOR

►Owen McGlinch, Metro Detroit, 16 feet, 3 inches

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984